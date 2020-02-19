"Dream come true for me,quot;

Martin Kaut was one of Avalanche's last two players to leave the ice Wednesday to finish a morning skate at the Pepsi Center. He wanted to soak himself in every second to prepare for his NHL debut that will take place on Wednesday night against the New York Islanders.

%MINIFYHTMLd2053bb0fe5181c2611cae55ab50d34d11% %MINIFYHTMLd2053bb0fe5181c2611cae55ab50d34d12%

Kaut, 20, is the selection of the first round draft of Colorado 2018, ranking 16th overall. The native of the Czech Republic will become the 13th player among the 16 best selections in his draft class to appear in an NHL game.

"Of course, I'm very excited. What can I say?" Kaut said. "The dream came true for me and I just want to enjoy this moment."

Kaut is located with the third-line center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Matt Nieto. Kaut is receiving his first NHL opportunity due to injuries to strikers Mikko Rantanen, Nazem Kadri and Matt Calvert, who will miss the rest of this month and probably more.

Kaut has been the youngest player of the Colorado Eagles in each of his two seasons with the affiliate of the American Hockey League of Avs. His statistics represent his youth: he has only five goals and 16 points in 31 games this season, ranking 13th in the team's score. But he has lost 17 games due to an injury and Bednar said he has played his best hockey lately.

"He is excited to play. Yesterday I talked with him a little and with him this morning," Bednar said of Kaut. "He has been working for a year and a half or more to take advantage of this opportunity. I hope you bring good energy and play your game. "

Martin Kaut: making his NHL debut tonight, #Avs host of the NYI pic.twitter.com/8JWVqIxm18 – Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) February 19, 2020

Footnotes. Goalkeeper Philipp Gruabuer will miss his second game since he suffered a lower body injury on Saturday against Los Angeles Kings. Grubauer is out indefinitely. Wednesday's goalkeepers are starter Pavel Francouz and stand-in Hunter Miska. … Former Avs goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov is scheduled to start with the Islanders, who beat the Avs with Varlamov on the 1-0 network on January 6 in Uniondale, NY … The Avs are completing a They were at home for five games on Wednesday and are looking for their second wind. They are on a three-game losing streak, including Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay Lightning.

Sign up for our Avalanche Insider newsletter to receive the latest news from the team directly in your inbox.