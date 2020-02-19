"Dream come true for me,quot;

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6
<pre><pre>"Dream come true for me"

Martin Kaut was one of Avalanche's last two players to leave the ice Wednesday to finish a morning skate at the Pepsi Center. He wanted to soak himself in every second to prepare for his NHL debut that will take place on Wednesday night against the New York Islanders.

%MINIFYHTMLd2053bb0fe5181c2611cae55ab50d34d11%%MINIFYHTMLd2053bb0fe5181c2611cae55ab50d34d12%

Kaut, 20, is the selection of the first round draft of Colorado 2018, ranking 16th overall. The native of the Czech Republic will become the 13th player among the 16 best selections in his draft class to appear in an NHL game.

"Of course, I'm very excited. What can I say?" Kaut said. "The dream came true for me and I just want to enjoy this moment."

Kaut is located with the third-line center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Matt Nieto. Kaut is receiving his first NHL opportunity due to injuries to strikers Mikko Rantanen, Nazem Kadri and Matt Calvert, who will miss the rest of this month and probably more.

%MINIFYHTMLd2053bb0fe5181c2611cae55ab50d34d13%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here