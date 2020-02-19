Dozens of missing migrants in the Canary Islands | Spain news

Rescuers are looking for two ships that transport dozens of missing migrants in the sea between Western Sahara and the Canary Islands, while Spain continued to deport those who survived the dangerous journey from the west coast of Africa.

A spokeswoman for Maritime Rescue, the coast guard of Spain, said on Wednesday that a rescue plane was looking for two ships carrying 53 people, combing a large area of ​​water between the island of Gran Canaria and the port of Dakhla.

On Tuesday, two non-governmental organizations, AlarmPhone and Walking Borders, said 14 migrants, two of them children, had died on the coast of Morocco when their ship sank while on their way to the Canary Islands.

On the same day, Salvamento Marítimo rescued another boat in distress that was just south of Gran Canaria and transported 25 migrants, taking them to the southern port of Arguineguín.

Meanwhile, Spain continued its efforts to send home those who arrive without documents to the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the west coast of Africa, with a repatriation flight that transported 51 people to Mauritania on Monday, the third flight of This year, the Spanish ombudsman said.

These flights are operated by Frontex, the border security agency of the European Union.

None of those traveling on Monday were from Mauritania, with 36 from Mali, 13 from Senegal, one from Gabon and one from Ivory Coast. Another 88 people were transferred by plane last month, including 72 Malians.

According to a bilateral agreement between Spain and Mauritania, the latter agreed to receive repatriated migrants who passed through their territory en route to the former, regardless of their nationality.

In the first six weeks of the year, the number of immigrants who arrived in the Canary Islands rose to 1,008, 15 times the level of a year ago, when it stood at 66, according to government figures over the weekend.

The increase has raised fears of a renewal of migrant trafficking on a route taken by tens of thousands of people a decade ago.

At the end of last week, another 87 immigrants, including one born in the sea, were rescued to the south of Gran Canaria. Almost half of them were women and children.

As Morocco has launched an offensive against undocumented immigration, there have been an increasing number of people trying to reach the Spanish islands by boat from Mauritania, whose coastline is 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) to the south.

In addition to taking the route of the Canary Islands, other immigrants have tried to navigate to mainland Spain from the north coast of Algeria.