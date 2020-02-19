Downtown Wallabies, Jordan Petaia, ruled out from the rest of the Super Rugby season | Rugby Union News





Jordan Petaia made an attempt on his Australian debut against Uruguay at the Rugby World Cup

Central Australia, Jordan Petaia, will miss the rest of the Super Rugby season after the scans confirmed that it requires reconstruction surgery on his injured shoulder.

The 19-year-old lost all games except two last season due to a foot problem and managed only two starts this year before suffering the injury in Argentina last week while the Reds were preparing to play against the Jaguars.

Tuesday's scans revealed that he would need surgery and his 20-week recovery period will exclude him from the rest of the Super Rugby season, as well as from Australia's two-game series of July against Ireland.

Petaia, a powerful and athletic runner, also fought a hamstring problem last year, but showed enough potential to get the approval as a surprise inclusion in the Michael Cheika World Cup team.

He scored an attempt in his debut against Uruguay as the youngest Australian to play in a World Cup and made his first test start at the center outside in the quarterfinal loss to England.

Dave Rennie, who succeeded Cheika after the World Cup, will surely have Petaia on his list of possible headlines for the Irish series, but now he will have to look elsewhere when he starts rebuilding a Wallabies team that did not shoot in Japan .