Donald Trump commutes Rod Blagojevich's sentence and forgives Bernie Kerik

Donald Trump used his presidential power on Tuesday to commute the sentence of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich and issue a trio of pardons: former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik, king of the 1980s junk bonds Michael Milken and former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.

The movements led to speculation that there could be more pardons on the way, particularly for those Trump associates, such as Roger Stone or Michael Flynn, who were caught and convicted in the investigation of special lawyer Robert Mueller.

Trump did not confirm or deny that there were more pardons in the works, but defended his actions on Tuesday, criticizing the sentences of white-collar criminals as harsh and unfair.

Donald Trump issued a series of pardons and commutations on Tuesday

Trump commuted the sentence of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich (top left) and issued a trio of pardons: former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik (top right), king of junk bonds from the 80s Michael Milken (bottom left) and former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr (bottom right)

"Yes, we have commuted the sentence, he served eight years in jail, a long time," Trump told reporters about Blagojevich during a question and answer session at Andrews Joint Base before leaving for a four-day trip to the coast West.

"I don't know him very well, I could have met him a couple of times," Trump added. ‘He was for a short time in,quot; The Apprentice "years ago. He seems like a good person, I don't know him, but he spent eight years in jail, it was a long time he had to go, many people disagree with the prayers. He's a Democrat, he's not a Republican. "

He added: ‘He will be able to return home with his family after serving eight years in jail. That was a tremendously powerful ridiculous phrase in my opinion. And in the opinions of many others. "

The commutation means that Blagojevich is released from prison but his sentence is not erased from his record. Republicans had asked the president not to forgive the former governor, pointing out his history of corruption.

Blagojevich, 63, was sent to prison for 14 years for requesting bribes, including those for the Senate seat that Barack Obama once held, and for trying to shake a children's hospital.

In 2009, Blagojevich appeared in & # 39; The Apprentice & # 39; from NBC, the reality TV show that Trump later led.

The president also expressed his support for Kerik, a close friend of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and Milken, who became the face of insider trading during the 1980s.

President Trump called Kerik "a man who has received many recommendations from many good people."

Kerik, 64, spent just over three years in prison for tax fraud and lying to the White House while being interviewed to be secretary of National Security of then President George W. Bush.

He was appointed police commissioner by Giuliani and held the position during the terrorist attacks of September 11.

Trump, for his part, praised Milken's work in cancer research, saying that "he has turned around and done an incredible job for the world with all his cancer research."

The president added: "He suffered a lot, paid a heavy price, did an amazing job."

Milken survived prostate cancer and co-founded the Milken Family Foundation and is president of the Milken Institute, the charity funds research on melanoma, cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Milken, 73, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his crimes while running the bond department of the investment bank Drexel Burnham Lambert, and fined $ 600 million. His sentence was later reduced to two years after he cooperated with federal authorities.

The unscrupulous character of Michael Douglas, Gordon Gekko, in the movie Wall Street was based at least partially on Milken.

Milken's forgiveness supporters included Giuliani, as well as New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

Ironically, it was Giuliani who accused Milken of 98 charges of extortion and fraud under the RICO law in 1989.

President Trump also pardoned Ariel Friedler, a technology entrepreneur who pleaded guilty to accessing a computer without authorization; Paul Pogue, owner of a construction company that paid taxes insufficiently; David Safavian, who was convicted of obstructing an investigation into a trip he made while he was a senior government official; and Angela Stanton, an author who served a six-month sentence in her home for her role in a stolen vehicle ring.

President Trump said he relies on recommendations when making decisions about who to forgive.

‘These are all the people who have to see the recommendations. I am reliable recommendations, "Trump said.

The wave of forgiveness has led to rampant speculation that the president can forgive his old friend and former campaign advisor Roger Stone.

Stone was convicted on seven charges, including witness tampering and lying to investigators, as part of the investigation of special lawyer Robert Mueller.

Trump called the case against Stone "contaminated,quot; in a tweet Tuesday morning, but the judge in his case denied a motion by Stone's lawyers for a new trial.

"I have not thought about it," the president said Tuesday when asked if he would forgive Stone. "I think he has been treated very unfairly."

He also said he thought former national security adviser Michael Flynn was being treated unfairly. Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI in connection with Mueller's investigation.

‘I think Roger Stone has been treated unfairly. I think General Flynn has been treated very unfairly. I think many people have been treated unfairly, "Trump said.

"You will see what happens."

The news follows Trump's decision to forgive former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr., who had his White House press secretary, Hogan Gidley, announce in the presence of several former NFL players: including Jim Brown, Jerry Rice, Charles Haley and Ronnie Lott.

Gidley and the players left the west wing on Tuesday morning to announce the president's decision in front of the White House.

The players praised the decision to forgive him.

"I take my hat off to Donald Trump for what he did," Rice said.

Pastor Darrell Scott, former NFL player Jim Brown and White House press secretary Hogan Gidley leave the west wing after talking with President Trump about DeBartolo

Pardons amid speculation Trump will forgive Roger Stone

Brown called DeBartolo a "great man."

DeBartolo paid $ 400,000 to the former governor of La. Edwin Edwards to help win a river casino license in 1998.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of not reporting a felony and received a $ 1 million fine and two years probation. And he was suspended for a year by the NFL.

Son of a prominent real estate development family, DeBartolo owned the 49ers for 23 years and won five Super Bowls as the owner. He resigned as owner in 1997 after two Louisiana newspapers reported that he would be accused of fraud in the game.

In 1992, DeBartolo was accused of sexual assault by a waitress he met at a local bar in California. He denied acting badly and was never charged, but reportedly paid $ 200,000 to settle the case out of court.

Rice, who as an open receiver won three Super Bowls with the 49ers, praised the ownership of the team by DeBartolo.

& # 39; It was about family. That is really what they represented. And that is why I think we won so many championships, "Rice said.

& # 39; Eddie was like the twelfth man who was on that soccer field. You know this guy, you know, wanted us to win. And I think it's the main reason we won so many Super Bowls. So today is a great day for him. I'm glad to be here and be part of that. And, you know, it's something I will never forget. You know, this man, has done so much in the community, has done so much in NFL football & # 39; & # 39 ;, noted.

Former NFL soccer player Jerry Rice praised Trump's decision

Former NFL football player Jim Brown is a former Trump defender

Jim Brown, who praised Trump's decision, has long supported the president who organized an opening party after Trump won the 2016 election.

DeBartolo was the host of that event with Brown, who honored those close to the president, including Michael Cohen, Trump's then personal lawyer who later went to prison for campaign finance violations and tax fraud, and Omarosa Manigault Newman, the contestant & # 39; Apprentice & # 39; Become a White House Assistant who was later fired from that position.

The former Cleveland fullback, Brown was also at the White House in October 2018 when Trump met with rapper Kayne West in the Oval Office.

Meanwhile, Trump used his power of forgiveness for DeBartolo, as it was speculated that he could do the same with his old friend and former campaign assistant Roger Stone.

Stone was convicted on seven charges, including witness tampering and lying to investigators, as part of the investigation of special lawyer Robert Mueller.

Trump called the case against Stone "contaminated,quot; in a tweet Tuesday morning, but the judge denied a motion by Stone's lawyers for a new trial.