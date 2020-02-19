Donald Trump and Rush Limbaugh are criticized for their cheating scandals by Pete Buttigieg for this reason

It seems that both Rush Limbaugh and his good friend, President Donald Trump, have some ideas about the Democratic presidential candidate who is openly gay.

On his radio show, the controversial conservative media personality explained that he recently spoke with Trump, who declared that Pete Buttigieg's sexuality would make it impossible for him to become president.

Limbaugh said: "Trump called me to talk about his comments last week that the United States is not yet ready to choose a gay boy who kisses her husband on the stage of the debate."

Limbaugh told Trump to "never apologize,quot; for his scandalous comments about the politician and her husband, Chasten Buttigieg.

He said: “Hell, the president even called me for this! He said: ‘Rush, I just have to tell you something. Never apologize Never apologize. "

She added: “A gay boy, 37, loves kissing her husband in the debate. Can you see Trump have fun with that? I think they think there are many people who do not know that he is homosexual and that I somehow dropped his penny and let people who otherwise did not know that Mayor Pete is homosexual. I think that's why they're really angry, I even mentioned it. "

Buttigieg is not taking the insults lying down and decided to hit back while he was on CNN.

The former mayor said that "he did not give a conference on family values,quot; and added: "I love my husband. I am loyal to my husband. On stage, we are usually just going to give a hug. But I love him very much and I am not going to take conferences on the family values ​​of people like Rush Limbaugh. "

Later, with CNN's Erin Burnett at a city hall in Las Vegas, Buttigieg hit Limbaugh and Trump, who are serial cheats, saying: "Not if you're sending your followers to talk this way. The idea of ​​people like Rush Limbaugh or Donald Trump lecturing someone about family values. I mean, I'm sorry, but one thing about my marriage is that it never involved me having to send money to a porn star after cheating on my spouse with him or with him. su. So you want to discuss family values? Let's discuss family values. I'm ready. "

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has made history this year with his performance in the election campaign.



