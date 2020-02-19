Do it right, do it right: these curvy women wear pole classes and dance as a form of exercise

Baaabbbiiieee, there are some women with curves that are climbing and turning on a pole and I'm here for everything, in the name of fitness.

Let's be honest, not every day you see a full-figure woman who can climb on a pole and fall into a division. But, in 2020, it is becoming more frequent.

In fact, pole dance and other forms of dance increase your confidence. According to The Stage, “within the sector there is a need to promote the unique role that dance can play to satisfy not only the physical needs of young people, but, when they are framed around the quality of life, also their physical aspects , psychological, social and environmental needs ".

Surprisingly, dance can even be used as a form of meditation. For example, when you are preparing for a night with your favorite, play nice music and dance in the mirror. You may not have a post per se ’, but you can complain about your hips, curvy girl. I tell you this helps to tune your sacred chakra, no!

In addition, pole dance forces you to body positivity. It doesn't matter if you have rolls, a fupa or thick thighs, we recommend hugging everything.

We are all on this advice of self-care and self-esteem. From social media teachers to memes, everyone talks about the fact that personal care is important. So why not do this with dancing?

So, girl, with the rolls, stretch marks and the not-so-perfect way, don't be afraid to express yourself through the dance form. Maybe it's what you need to get your rhythm back, just like Aunt Stella did.