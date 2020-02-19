DNA databases that test the limits of privacy – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLfd69b0b22dcc71f0e9567b82b09deb0011% %MINIFYHTMLfd69b0b22dcc71f0e9567b82b09deb0012%

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It could be the end of privacy as we know it.

Home DNA tests combined with genetic genealogy means that virtually anyone can be identified.

The new technology is turning cold cases hot, solving dozens of cases across the country, including one in Fort Worth.

Julie Fuller was only 11 years old when she was kidnapped, raped and strangled in 1983.

Thirty years later, FWPD detective Thomas O’Brien took over the case.

"They weren't looking at the DNA at the time," he said. "There was no database that existed to do that."

There is now.

Parabon Nanolabs in Virginia tested the rape kit evidence to identify people with similar DNA.

O & # 39; Brien used that list of names to find other relatives.

Once he identified a suspect, he contacted the man's family.

"I think they felt safe," he said. "‘ Well, this is probably the person if you ask. "

James McNichols had died years before. Still, his family members agreed to have a kinship DNA test, which showed that he was the murderer.

It was the answer Julie's older brother had expected for 36 years. "It was something he had felt would never be resolved," said O & # 39; Brien.

"For most people, getting a name is very important," said Marian Woods, a genetic genealogist based in Plano.

His first case was his.

At age 15 he knew that the man who raised her was not his biological father. He spent four decades wondering before using his own DNA to locate a name.

He had already passed away, but Woods says just knowing it was enough. "It was a feeling of gratitude and closure."

But Woods warns that it is not always the result.

"The person must be prepared for a roller coaster, because he can get very shocking results (or) very disappointing results."

That may include surprise brothers or secret adoptions.

Two of his current cases involve clients born of rape and prostitution.

According to Woods, even people who never have their own DNA tested can be affected.

Every one-night adventure, every sperm donor no longer has anonymity.

Woods says that DNA databases effectively mean the end of privacy for everyone.

"Even if he doesn't load his DNA, his niece, his nephew, his grandmother, his aunt, his uncle, everyone will receive these kits for Christmas," said Woods. "Everyone is curious and entitled to know!"

It is important to keep in mind that finding matches is not necessarily as easy as clicking a button.

The online databases could provide you with 1,000 possible family members. Determining how they relate might require investigating census data, obituaries, family trees and more.

Back at the Fort Worth Police Department, Detective O & # 39; Brien hopes to use genetic genealogy to solve more crimes, even though he understands possible privacy concerns.

"I think most of the people who would look at this would agree that there is a great good we are dealing with," he said. "And I think they would agree with that."

The main genetic genealogist of Parabon published this statement on the case of Julie Fuller:

“The case of Julie Fuller is a good example of the power of genetic research genealogy and its ability to provide answers and resolution to families and communities affected by such terrible crimes, and make society a safer place for all . It was an honor to help Detective Tom O & # 39; Brien and the Fort Worth Police Department in the case of Julie Fuller. Fort Worth is very fortunate to have such a dedicated and attentive detective. Our hearts are with Julie's family. "