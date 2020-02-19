Did Gwyneth Paltrow receive breast implants? Some say yes!

Gwyneth Paltrow is known for her healthy beauty and her apparent refusal to age like the rest of the population. At 47, Gwyneth continues to look the same with her flawless skin, long blond hair and bright blue eyes. But for some, there is something different in their figure. There are many people who have come to social networks to assess whether or not Gwyneth Paltrow underwent plastic surgery, specifically breast implants. There are those who say that the founder of Goop definitely sank and has increased at least one cup size. In the next edition of the National Enquirer on February 24, 2020, the publication spoke with Dr. Yoel Shahar (a plastic surgeon based in New York) who was registered to describe what cosmetic procedures Gwyenth underwent.

Speaking to the Enquirer, Dr. Yoel Shahar stated the following.

"There is practically no doubt that your breasts have increased. At least one cup size has risen."

The media also cited sources that said that in the past Gwyneth Paltrow had refused plastic surgery and admitted that he was afraid of getting under the knife.

Not everyone agrees that Gwyenth has undergone breast augmentation surgery; Nevertheless. Many think that she is choosing to dress in a way that accentuates her bust.

Gwyneth has many fans who praised her work over the years and her work in the Marvel film universe, since Pepper Potts has taken her to a whole new generation. But there is no greater admirer of Gwyneth than her one-year-old husband, Brad Falchuck.

On Gwyneth's birthday, Brad shared a beautiful and natural photo of Gwyneth showing his eternal beauty and wrote passionate words about how much it means to him.

See this post on Instagram Today is Gwyneth's birthday, so I'm just going to say it: he's the best human being in history. She is not perfect: her sense of humor can be a bit dirty, she gets very angry with other drivers, she is not so cheerful before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and badly seasoned food hurts her . feelings. Even with all these imperfections, her gifts raise her: blue eyes that see the best of the people she loves and a tireless impulse to make sure they see it too. Soft and hardworking hands that he uses to make the most delicious pancakes and make you feel at home with the slightest touch. Extreme curiosity and even more extreme courage to share that curiosity and the places it takes with the world. She is an implacable mother and stepmother, the BEST wife, all her friends know that she is her champion and nobody wears clothes as well as she does. She is infinitely fascinating, succeeds in everything she does and drinks whiskey and eats fried food, but it still looks like this. Happy Birthday love. I know I am not the only person who says, thank God you were born. i love you A post shared by @ bradfalchuk in September 27, 2019 at 8:31 a.m. PDT

It seems doubtful that Gwyneth undergoes breast enhancement surgery when she is so committed to natural beauty. She also doesn't seem to be a slave to Hollywood's beauty standards.

If Gwyneth underwent a breast augmentation, it seems that it would have been a personal decision based on his own desire to change his body or for medical reasons.

What you think? Do you think the National Enquirer report says that Gwyenth Paltrow had breast implants or do you think it looks the same?



