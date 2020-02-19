Diamond Princess passengers leave the ship in Japan; Shipmates remain in coronavirus quarantine in Travis – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLcb2a4bdb6166d382f24784a4c3bd444f11% %MINIFYHTMLcb2a4bdb6166d382f24784a4c3bd444f12%

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE (Up News Info SF) – While their air transport companions to the Travis Air Force Base began their third day of a 14-day quarantine, the remaining passengers aboard the Diamond Princess were allowed leave the ship on Wednesday in Japan.

The two rented flights landed Sunday night with about 300 Americans on board at Travis and Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. The State Department said 14 of those evacuees tested positive for the disease. Of these, 13 were transferred to receive treatment in a special facility at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Meanwhile, some 500 passengers left the cruise ship Wednesday at the end of a much-criticized two-week quarantine aboard the ship, docked in Japan, which failed to stop the spread of the new virus between passengers and the crew.

The quarantine deficiency was stressed when the authorities announced 79 more cases, raising the total on the ship to 621. The results were still pending for some other passengers and crew among the 3,711 original people on board.

The government of Japan has been questioned about its decision to keep people on the ship, what some experts have called a perfect virus incubator. The Diamond Princess is the site of more infections outside of China, where the disease called COVID-19 arose at the end of last year.

Many foreign governments, including the United States, say they will not allow ship passengers to return unless they go through another quarantine period, so it was surprising to see passengers disembark, board taxis and disappear in Yokohama, where it is docked the ship. .

Japanese soldiers helped escort some passengers, including an old man in a wheelchair who wore a mask and held a cane. Some passengers got on buses to be transported to train stations. Some people still in their cabins said goodbye to their balconies to those who had already been processed.

"I am a little worried if I am fine to get off the ship, but it was becoming very difficult physically," a 77-year-old man from Saitama, near Tokyo, who got off with his wife, told Kyodo News. . "For now, we just want to celebrate."

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato initially said Wednesday that those who landed with negative virus tests met the Japanese quarantine requirement and are free to go out and go home by public transport. He said that passengers were only asked to watch their health carefully for a few days and notify local health authorities if they have any symptoms or concerns.

But after meeting with experts later in the day, he urged former passengers to refrain from non-essential departures and try to stay at home for about two weeks.

“COVID-19 is not 100% known, and many people became infected with the Diamond Princess. Given these factors, we believe that taking extra precautions will help prevent the risk of future infections, ”he said.

South Korea returned seven people to the cruise ship on Wednesday, placing six South Koreans and a member of the Japanese family in quarantine.

Other foreign passengers had to be picked up by chartered flights sent from Canada, Australia, Italy and Hong Kong.

