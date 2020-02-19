DFW Airport tests driverless vehicle to help carry passengers to the terminal – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – DFW airport is testing a vehicle without a driver.

The airport tweeted a video on Wednesday about the vehicle they call, "Emma."

🚐 EMMA has hit the road! You can see our driverless vehicle in the South Remote parking lot on your next visit.

DFW is testing a new program to use autonomous vehicles to transport passengers to its shuttle. pic.twitter.com/n47tWVNvQC – DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) February 19, 2020

At the moment, the autonomous vehicle is being tested in the South Remote parking lot.

DFW airport said Emma is being used to "transport passengers to her shuttle,quot; that takes them to the terminal.