DFW Airport tests driverless vehicle to help carry passengers to the terminal – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – DFW airport is testing a vehicle without a driver.

The airport tweeted a video on Wednesday about the vehicle they call, "Emma."

At the moment, the autonomous vehicle is being tested in the South Remote parking lot.

DFW airport said Emma is being used to "transport passengers to her shuttle,quot; that takes them to the terminal.

