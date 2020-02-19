Desiigner falls off the stage while acting and lands on James Harden!

Rapper Desiigner is known for his high-energy performances, but during a performance in Las Vegas on Monday, the rapper performed his single "Panda," lost his balance and fell on his feet, landing on the back of the NBA star James Harden

The incident took place at the Jewel Nightclub in Las Vegas. Harden kindly helped Desiigner return to the stage after standing up. It all ended in a matter of seconds, and Desiigner continued the show.

In November, the rapper announced that he had separated from G.O.O.D. Music after begging the label to let it go.

"I am in my own environment," he said at the time through Livestream. "I couldn't let anyone stop me. That's why I had to get off that label, man. It's nothing funny. Nobody dropped me. I asked for release."

He continued: "The only label I am on now is L.O.D.," he said. "However, I can fall when, how high, how low. I can fall left, right, front, back! I can fall anywhere, anytime. This is the dream of everything artist!"

The rapper had signed with the label for more than three years and never released a studio album.