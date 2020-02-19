Home Entertainment Desiigner falls off the stage while acting and lands on James Harden!

Desiigner falls off the stage while acting and lands on James Harden!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Rapper Desiigner is known for his high-energy performances, but during a performance in Las Vegas on Monday, the rapper performed his single "Panda," lost his balance and fell on his feet, landing on the back of the NBA star James Harden

The incident took place at the Jewel Nightclub in Las Vegas. Harden kindly helped Desiigner return to the stage after standing up. It all ended in a matter of seconds, and Desiigner continued the show.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©