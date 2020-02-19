Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury II, a fight so big that it took 2 television networks to show – Up News Info

LAS VEGAS – To hear the fighters speak, the fight for the heavyweight title on Saturday night between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is so great that it took two television networks to make this happen.

That is only partially true, although it could be forgiven. This is boxing, after all, and a little hyperbole helps a lot to sell a fight.

What is true is that ESPN and Fox Sports had to unite for the heavyweight showdown at the MGM Grand hotel. And it is also true that both networks are covering the waves this week as never before in an effort to make people look in their pockets for the $ 79.99 it will cost to watch the fight at home.

In the end, the attention paid to the fight is good for a sport, and a heavyweight division, which is suddenly a pillar again in the US sports networks.

"Frankly, this hasn't happened in a long time. We believe this sport is on the right track," said Bill Wanger, executive vice president of programming, research and content strategy for Fox Sports. "The evolution of our boxing program with PBC (Premier Boxing Champions) continues where we are charging a fee to bring boxing to the masses and create stars for these fighters."

Without a doubt, Wilder and Fury were already stars in their sport. The two fought to draw 14 months ago in an entertaining fight in Los Angeles, and both are undefeated and possibly the two best heavyweights in the world at the moment.

But the steady pace of programming on both networks in the days leading up to the fight, ESPN is even running a special produced by Fox, should make both fighters better known outside their sport. It will also make them much richer if pay-per-view purchases are close to the level of advertising.

"There has never been a fight that has been publicized like this," said Bob Arum, the co-promoter of the fight that has been promoting fights since Muhammad Ali was at his best. "I mean we even had two Super Bowl commercials, when did that happen?"

For the week of the fight, that means interviews and programs that anticipate the clash and broadcast of the pre-fight press conference on Wednesday on ESPN2 and Fox Sports 1. The networks will also broadcast Friday's weigh-in, the press conference at the ring after the fight and a portion of the billboard itself.

However, getting the main event will not be cheap. Both networks have mass advertising to encourage people to invite some friends and splurge on the fight.

While none of the networks are willing to predict how many homes the fight will do (Arum says he expects to get about 2 million purchases), it is likely to be the highest pay per boxing event since Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. they joined – in another cross-promotion network – to sell 4.6 million for their 2015 fight.

"We are not talking about projections, but what I can say is that this fight has captured the attention and imagination not only of boxing fans, but also of casual athletes," said Matt Kenny, vice president of programming and acquisitions at ESPN. "Both fighters have demonstrated an ability to truly transcend sport."

Until now, however, neither has demonstrated the ability to sell pay-per-view in large quantities so far, which makes projections difficult. His first fight made a little more than 300,000 purchases on Showtime, although at that time few in the United States knew much about Fury.

The networks not only combine to promote and show the fight from the MGM Grand hotel in Las Vegas. In general, heated rivals compete with each other for the rights of the event and the spectators, also join in the production and mix their talent for the real broadcast.

The formula worked for Showtime and HBO for the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight, and although the heavyweight fight won't come close to its record, it has a real chance of breaking the million mark and moving towards the record of 1.9 million heavyweight sold. for Mike Tyson's second fight. with Evander Holyfield in 1997 and his fight in 2002 with Lennox Lewis.

"We have merged the two largest television networks in the world to make our fight happen," Fury said. "That's what it's about, getting it out so people think they know it and recognize it. So, if these two can't do a good job promoting the fight, we don't have a chance."

With both men being known as conversationalists, it was also not very convincing to get them to constantly talk about the fight.

"I have two guys who are big sellers and have sold this fight the way a fight should be sold," said Arum. "They are showing that boxing is back, and not just as a niche sport."