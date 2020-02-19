Deepika Padukone's look as Romi Dev in 83 is gaining internet

Kabir Khan's next & # 39; 83, based on the victory of the Indian cricket team's World Cup in 1983, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It will surely make everyone feel nostalgic. Kabir Khan has done his best and has given all of his actors an appearance quite similar to the real cricketers of the winning team and today the creators launched another incredible image to make fun of the audience.

The creators revealed Deepika Padukone's first glimpse of the film where she plays Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Dev. In the picture, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share a striking resemblance to Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia. Deepika is seen holding the reel with Kapil Dev's arms played by her true husband Ranveer Singh. The creators seem to have done an incredible job of making these actors resemble both Kapil Dev and Romi Dev.

Some time ago, Deepika had spoken about her small but important role in '83 and said: "Being able to play a small role in a film that captures one of the most emblematic moments in sports history has been an absolute honor. I have seen very much close to the role that a wife plays in the success of her husband's professional and personal aspirations in my mother, and 83 for me is, in many ways, an ode to every woman who puts her husband's dream first. "