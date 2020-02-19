Home Entertainment Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma attend the NFBA 2020

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma attend the NFBA 2020

The Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 were a total success. The year-over-year event honors the best in the world of beauty, be they products, stars or a special contribution to the world of glamor and many celebrities each year present for this special night. The Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards also saw several stars in the last edition of the event.

We capture Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Rhea Chakraborty, Rakul Preet Singh, Shruti Haasan, Adah Sharma, Ilulia Vantur, Sonal Chauhan, Malavika Mohanan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Alaya several Wawa, Radia Mawawawa and Radh. Other celebrities at the event. Outside the lot, Deepika, Katrina and Anushka were definitely the three divas that stole the show not only with its starry presence but also with its glamorous appearance. Check out the photos below.




one/ 17

Katrina Kaif



Katrina Kaif


two/ 17

Katrina Kaif



Rakul Preet Singh


3/ 17

Rakul Preet Singh



Kartik Aaryan


4 4/ 17

Kartik Aaryan



Aditi Rao Hydari


5 5/ 17

Aditi Rao Hydari



Anushka Sharma


6 6/ 17

Anushka Sharma



Malavika Mohanan


7 7/ 17

Malavika Mohanan



Deepika Padukone


8/ 17

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


9 9/ 17

Deepika Padukone



Rhea Chakraborty


10/ 17

Rhea Chakraborty



Alaya Furniturewala


eleven/ 17

Alaya Furniturewala



Shruti Haasan


12/ 17

Shruti Haasan



Ilulia Vantur


13/ 17

Ilulia Vantur



Adah Sharma


14/ 17

Adah Sharma



Radhika Madan


fifteen/ 17

Radhika Madan



Ananya Panday


sixteen/ 17

Ananya Panday



Sonal Chauhan


17/ 17

Sonal Chauhan

