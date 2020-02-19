Deelishis has an amazing question for his fans about a recent health problem: "Is cold sores?"

%MINIFYHTML1c9fe350cce8c5033a10f2760e85a35411% %MINIFYHTML1c9fe350cce8c5033a10f2760e85a35412%

Roommates, one of the main uses of social networks is to interact with others and get comments on some of your hottest questions. The former "Flavor Of Love,quot; star, Deelishis, recently visited Instagram to ask fans about her current health problem related to cold sores.

Many of us are guilty of going directly to Google or WebMD when we face a health-related problem. However, Deelishis decided to contact fans on social media to get answers.

%MINIFYHTML1c9fe350cce8c5033a10f2760e85a35413% %MINIFYHTML1c9fe350cce8c5033a10f2760e85a35414%

He posted a video on Instagram where he explained that he currently has a cold sore on his nose. Then he detailed his history of suffering them over the years, but he is still not sure what they really are.

%MINIFYHTML1c9fe350cce8c5033a10f2760e85a35415% %MINIFYHTML1c9fe350cce8c5033a10f2760e85a35416%

Deelishis finished the video by saying that he was always told that cold sores are herpes, but recently he received conflicting advice that said otherwise. He asked his fans "is it a cold sore?" And as expected, he was flooded with comments from several who offered his medical experience.

More recently, Deelishis had happier news to share, as he engaged in December 2019 with his fiance Raymond Santana of the exonerated Central Park Five. The two only dated a few months before Raymond knelt and officially proposed in front of friends and family. The two have not yet publicly announced a wedding date, but Raymond seems definitely eager to skip the broom.

Roommates, what do you think about this?