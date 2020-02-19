Chengdu, China – Scrambled eggs with tomatoes: that is the first dish that Yangyang, a survivor of the coronavirus, made on its own after being discharged from Hospital No. 7 in Wuhan, in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak in China.

"This is the first time I thought the eggs were so delicious," Yangyang wrote on social media. "All the other friends who are still fighting in the hospitals. I'm looking forward to seeing you all very soon!"

After escaping what she describes as a near-death experience, Yangyang is now one of the estimated 14,000 people on the continent China who has defeated the virus.

Although the number of infections reached almost 75,000 on Wednesday, some reassuring news is finally emerging from China: that a growing number of people can and have survived the disease.

"I hope this trend offers people fighting the disease across the country a beacon of hope and the courage to continue the fight," said Yangyang.

However, there is still a huge gap between recovery rates in Hubei compared to other provinces.

In other Chinese provinces, the recovery rate has steadily increased to almost 40 percent as of Wednesday, while the Hubei rate is still below 15 percent.

Nothing but a smooth recovery

Yangyang's recovery path, like many others in Wuhan, was anything but easy.

Just over two weeks ago, on February 2, he recalled having published a request for help on Weibo, China's social media platform.

Both Yangyang and his father were infected with the virus, but due to the severe shortage of hospital beds, the facility repeatedly rejected them both.

"I am helpless! Helpless!" She wrote on social networks.

"There were no RNA test kits available at the beginning and after almost a week, I finally got tested and received a positive result, then the hospital said I needed two consecutive positive results to be admitted!"

"I don't know what to do! We don't want to die!" She continued.

Fortunately, his publication worked in his favor. After his publication on social networks got widespread attention, he received a phone call telling him to proceed to Wuhan No 7 Hospital for treatment. Two days later, his father was also admitted.

Grateful for the help

During her treatment, she said the hospital was crowded, so she had to share the room with five other patients. But she said she didn't care.

"I was super grateful that I could already get a bed, so why would I complain about the full rooms?" she told Al Jazeera.

But Yangyang was worried about the other patients who were not as lucky as she.

Patients rest in their beds on Saturday inside the Wuhan Parlor Convention Center which has become an impromptu hospital (China Daily through Reuters)

"I can't imagine what would have happened if I hadn't received that phone call from my community representative," he said. "I am sure there were many people whose conditions worsened significantly before they could see a doctor."

Experts, including Dr. Zhong Nanshan, the doctor who first confirmed the case of transmission from person to person, have warned about the rapid progression of the disease in some cases.

"In places outside Hubei, the first interventions have proven effective in slowing the progression of the disease. But in Hubei, this was not achieved at the beginning."

Life or death situation

Peng, a 34 year old woman. who preferred to be identified only by his last name, He was one of those who did not receive treatment early enough.

He first had symptoms on January 27, but was only admitted to the hospital a week later after showing respiratory problems.

When he registered in the room, he actually felt that his chances of survival were low.

But after receiving intensive care, his condition stabilized. And two weeks later she was discharged, after giving negative twice for the virus.

In a telephone interview with Al Jazeera, Peng said he has now undergone quarantine for 14 days despite being out of the hospital.

"Seeing nurses in hazardous materials suits and other protective equipment entering and leaving the room was surreal at first," Peng said.

Self Quarantine Period

Peng still remembers patients connected to beeps and his own tormented breathing through an oxygen mask that interrupts the mysterious silence of his hospital room.

"When this epidemic is over, I will return to Wuchang Hospital to thank all the people who took care of me in person. Those medical workers gave me my second life. "

The majority of patients who have so far recovered have not developed any serious symptoms. Some who failed to be admitted would receive daily injections at the center.

Wu Junkang, a 47-year-old man from Wuhan, tested positive for the virus on February 4. Not finding a hospital bed, he immediately quarantined himself.

"Of course, I get paranoid every day," Wu told Al Jazeera, explaining how he took care of himself.

"My body temperature had fluctuated quite often, so one morning I would get 38.5, the next day 37.2, and then the third day 39.1 – I couldn't stop thinking about this."

CT scan tests

During his 14 days at home, he went to Wuhan Hankou Hospital to receive injections every day before the doctor told him to stop going, he had defeated the virus.

"At first I was a little surprised because, according to my CT scan, there are still signs of infection in the right lung," Wu said.

"But my doctor told me that, since I no longer have symptoms and I have been negative for the RNA RNA test, I can go home and let my own immune system fight the infection."

Several people who had recovered told Al Jazeera that doctors in Hubei would routinely reject those who only showed mild signs of the disease.

An improvised hospital doctor Wuhan Fang Cang attends a patient on Monday (China Out / EPA)

In response to Al Jazeera's question about outpatient management, a doctor at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital said that for patients with a residual lung infection to receive a clean health bill, they must meet two criteria: no they must have no symptoms, including fever or cough and must pass the coronavirus test twice.

The doctor who asked for anonymity, He also said that all patients, who were quarantined and recovered, must remain in their homes for another 14 days. But they are required to inform a doctor immediately if any symptoms reappear.

As for Yangyang, who managed to recover alone and then had a CT scan, he said the test showed that his lungs were healthy.

And now he wanted to pay for the help he had received.

"I heard that the plasma of people who have recovered from the virus could be very useful for treating other patients," said Yangyang, referring to the colorless liquid part of the blood.

"I will donate as soon as I finish my 14-day quarantine; this is the least I can do to help now."