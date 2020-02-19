Deaths of men found in Perris cemetery could be related to the cartel – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The death of three men found on Monday above a grave in a Perris cemetery could be related to the drug cartel, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Tuesday.

Bianco made the announcement at a morning conference to inform residents that there was no reason to worry about their own safety and to say that these murders did not appear to be related to other murders in the city this month. Despite the announcement, some residents were still restless.

"We have every reason to worry, because we live here," said Kerry Willingham, a Perris resident. "I don't want to get caught in something like that."

%MINIFYHTMLd254a84e1e5b227e4a688adf1afdef5c13% %MINIFYHTMLd254a84e1e5b227e4a688adf1afdef5c14%

According to Bianco, the murders seemed to be carried out in execution style and investigators were studying the possibility that they were related to the cartel.

%MINIFYHTMLd254a84e1e5b227e4a688adf1afdef5c15% %MINIFYHTMLd254a84e1e5b227e4a688adf1afdef5c16%

The three men, Jaime Covarrubias Espindola, 50, José María Aguilar-Espejel, 38, and Rodrigo Aguilar-Espejel, 28, were killed next to the grave of the Perris Valley cemetery with the name of Uver Hernández . Castaneda, a local man who was killed in Mexico in a coup related to the cartel.

Bianco also said that the department had received several tips regarding the murders and that the agents were working to try to locate the responsible person.

"To dispel any rumor, we don't have a serial killer loose in the Perris area," Bianco said. "They are isolated incidents with specific facts of our own and, at this time, we do not believe they are related in any way."

Perris Mayor Michael Vargas also referred to the recent increase in violence in the city and said the council will meet next week to address public safety and the possibility of increasing police patrols in the area.

Bianco did not immediately reveal exactly how the men were killed or how they entered the cemetery, which was closed at the time, and which has a surveillance system.