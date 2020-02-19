Daughter writes a candid message in the snow to the mother who fights cancer – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A woman who is fighting cancer while away from home received a special message of hope from her daughter this week.

Michele Schambach, 65, arrived at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio from Guatemala on Wednesday to receive follow-up care for an aggressive brain tumor.

His daughter, Marie Schambach, a doctor who also lives in Guatemala, saw snow outside the main campus of the clinic.

"I looked out the window and saw a large blank blackboard, and I thought I could write something on it," he told CNN.

It was the first time Marie saw snow and inspired her to write a message to lift her mother's mood.

On Friday, Valentine's Day, she wrote in giant letters "MOM BE BRAVE,quot;.

"I told my dad," Wake up my mom! Tell him to go to the window, ”said Marie. "She was happy, very, very happy."

Schambach said support for his mother began arriving after the clinic tweeted a photo of the message.

Today a beautiful message was left on our main campus.

For the person who wrote it, it has touched our hearts. ❤️#MomBeBrave pic.twitter.com/doY9x6QcAz – ClevelandClinicNews (@CleClinicNews) February 14, 2020

“I am so happy to have so many people praying for my mother. It makes her smile, ”said Schambach.

On Saturday, Michele's white blood cells were active. The doctor said the medicine went into action, but Marie had another theory.

"Medicine helps, but it is very supportive and prayerful."