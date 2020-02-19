Cynthia Bailey about Nene's leaks potentially leaving & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;: & # 39; I want Nene to do her best for her & # 39;

On Sunday, Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers saw Nene Leakes and Cynthia Bailey settle their differences and crush their flesh, and Cynthia would miss Nene if she left the show behind.

In recent weeks, there have been reports that Nene could be expelled from the program because producers are on the side of Kenya Moore for his meat. In Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, he denied that this was true, just like Nene, but during a recent conversation with HollywoodLife, Cynthia shared his thoughts on how he would leave if Nene walked …

"You know what? I think everyone in this show does the show, but I've always given NeNe her accessories. When people think about the show, a lot of people think about it. I'm never going to take that away from her," he told the store.

"I want NeNe to do her best, whatever makes her happy." If staying in the program makes her happy, she should stay. If getting away from the show makes her happy, then she should get away, ”Cynthia continued. "NeNe was my first friend in the program."