Court says Florida cannot prohibit criminals from voting on unpaid fines | USA news

Florida cannot, for now, prohibit criminals who served their time to register to vote simply because they have not paid all the fines and fees derived from their cases, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

A panel of three judges of the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals. UU. He confirmed the preliminary court order of a federal Tallahassee judge that a state law that implements Amendment 4 – the legislation also called the Crime Voting Restoration Initiative – amounted to an unfair electoral tax that would deprive rights to Many of the released criminals.

%MINIFYHTML5b31e1a95d3ba57aaa931dcb82addefc11% %MINIFYHTML5b31e1a95d3ba57aaa931dcb82addefc12%

"We disagree with the ruling," said Helen Ferre, chief spokesman for the Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis. She said the state would immediately ask the entire 11th Circuit to reconsider.

Plus:

The case is one of several now before judges amid high-risk legal skirmishes over the Florida elections, which have attracted national scrutiny in the United States due to the perennial state of Florida as a political battlefield and very thin margins They decide some high profile contests.

The state's Amendment 4 was overwhelmingly approved by Florida voters in 2018 to allow most criminals who served their sentences to recover the right to vote. But soon after, the Republican-led legislature passed a law that stipulates that criminals must first pay fines and fees before their sentences can be considered complete under the law.

Voting rights groups representing 17 plaintiffs sued in federal court, seeking to revoke the law.

In its ruling on Wednesday, the circuit court said the financial requirement "punishes those who cannot pay more severely than those who can, and does so by continuing to deny them access to the polls."

The court added that previous judgments of the United States Supreme Court required that it "apply more stringent scrutiny by asking whether the requirement violates the Fourth Amendment Protection Equality Clause as it applies to these claimants."

The appeals court ruled that the requirement violates the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution and affirmed the preliminary injunction issued last year by a judge of the federal district court in Tallahassee.

Desmond Meade, a former offender and president of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, arrives with family members at the Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando, Florida, to register to vote (File: John Raoux / AP Photo)

Last year's preliminary injunction allowed criminals to register to vote, regardless of their ability to pay fines, restitution and other fees. It was issued before a full trial is scheduled to begin in April.

The ruling of the appeals court on Wednesday came one day after the registration deadline for the presidential preference primary election on March 17, Florida.

While the ruling only applies to the plaintiffs, the case has broad ramifications for the 1.6 million Florida criminals who have completed their prison sentences and could recover their voting privileges under Amendment 4.

According to a study by a political scientist at the University of Florida, about 80 percent of released criminals still have legal financial obligations.

Florida officials hoped to obtain a suspension of the preliminary injunction issued last October by federal district judge Robert Hinkle, who called the Florida voter registration process following Amendment 4 an "administrative disaster."

While Hinkle said Florida has the right to deny criminals access to the polls if they have the means to pay outstanding financial obligations, he said Florida officials cannot deny the vote to criminals who are too poor to reach a full agreement.

In issuing his ruling, Hinkle pressured state election officials to clarify the voter registration process. The ruling of the appeals court only increased the pressure on county election officials, who are primarily responsible for administering the state's election rules.

"This is a tremendous victory for our clients and for our democracy," said Sean Morales-Doyle, lead attorney for the Brennan Center for Justice.

"Because the governor is apparently still planning to challenge this ruling, and because the governor and the secretary of state are not providing clarity," Morales-Doyle said, "there are many people in Florida who are trapped with some uncertainty and some legitimate fear. , and that is really unfortunate and is not the way elections should work. "