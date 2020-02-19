Coronavirus: this is how Chinese Silicon Valley merchants are doing business – Latest news

While fears about the coronavirus reduce much of China's hustle and bustle, merchants are returning to their businesses in the world's largest electronics market, buying and selling in bags and suitcases on the streets outside their closed premises.

The Huaqiangbei area in the southern city of Shenzhen is home to dozens of multi-storey shopping malls that house around 38,000 commercial tables full of microchip reels, phone parts and other components. Markets remain closed this week, and suppliers are not sure when formal businesses will resume.

But word spread through groups on the WeChat messaging platform that some were doing business in the streets. By Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of merchants had gathered.

"I think it's quite fun, and the atmosphere here is excellent," said Xu Peng, a microchip trader in a crowd of about 30 merchants outside one of the market buildings.

Many of the merchants grabbed bags full of electronic products while scanning their phones and waiting for buyers or suppliers.

"This place is finally starting to wake up," he said, before answering a provider's call.

Shenzhen is one of the cities most affected by the coronavirus outside Hubei province, with more than 400 confirmed cases. Many apartment blocks have banned visits and require residents to obtain permits before leaving.

However, so far, police have left merchants alone in Huaqiangbei. An employee of the local government department responsible for virus safety inspections said the merchants were not breaking any rules.

Huaqiangbei acts as the main correspondence center for companies around the world and factories in the southern province of Guangdong. Many factories are closed and suppliers cannot return to the market, which concerns traders.

The virus outbreak is having a big impact, Cheng Weiling said through his face mask while checking his phone.

"Many people are still trapped in their villages and many places cannot be opened," he said.

Microchip and board trader Yi Liang agreed.

"There is a lot of demand, but some people just can't take inventory," he said.

Merchants lose significant revenue while the closure continues, said Donny Zhang, CEO of Sand and Wave, a hardware consulting and sourcing company based in the Huaqiangbei area.

"A small counter could be only one meter wide, but its annual revenue could be 10 million yuan ($ 1.43 million)," he said.

There are indications that China is beginning to return to normal, with more traffic on the main streets of the city this week than the previous one. More than half of the large-scale enterprises in Guangdong have returned to work, the provincial government said Tuesday.

