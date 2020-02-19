Coronavirus, Syria, Ben Affleck: his Wednesday report

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
We are covering the latest in the coronavirus outbreak, a humanitarian catastrophe in Syria and Europe's vision of the U.S. elections.
Repatriations of cruise passengers.
The first of what is expected to be an exodus of 500 passengers left the Diamond Princess cruise ship, an epidemiological nightmare in the coronavirus outbreak.
Several countries have organized charter flights to take their nationals home after they leave the ship. Are here The latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.
In Europe: With around 40 confirmed cases in the region, fear itself is proving contagious; People and places associated with the disease face a new social stigma.
Economic impact: HSBC, one of the most important banks in Hong Kong, said on Tuesday it would cut 35,000 jobs over the next three years, and the US shares. UU. They fell a day after Apple said it would not reach its sales forecast due to the disruption in China.
Perspective on China: Li Yuan, our New World New columnist, writes: “Beijing has shown the world that it can close entire cities, build a hospital in 10 days and keep 1.4 billion people at home for weeks. But it has also demonstrated a flagrant weakness that endangers lives and threatens efforts to contain the outbreak: it cannot work with its own people. "
After years of war, a great catastrophe
A humanitarian disaster is It takes place on the border of Syria with Turkey, where hundreds of thousands of Syrians live in flimsy tents or sleep in very cold conditions.
Around 900,000 people have fled their homes since December when the Syrian government backed by Russia accelerated its campaign to regain control of Idlib, the last province in the hands of the opposition.
Our correspondent is there. "It's like the end of the world," said Fouad Sayed Issa, a Syrian aid worker.
Turkish reaction: After receiving more than three million Syrian refugees, Turkey has closed its border since 2015 to avoid further influx. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has demanded that the Syrian government troops withdraw to previously agreed positions by the end of February.
Related: A Turkish activist Osman Kavala was arrested again and arrested immediately after being acquitted in a judicial case widely criticized as repression of opposition voices. The move looked like "deliberate and planned cruelty," said an Amnesty International activist.
Europe faces a possible second term of Trump
The consensus among European diplomats and analysts at the Munich security conference last weekend is that President Trump will probably be re-elected in November.
And what would that mean for world affairs? Our main European diplomatic correspondent discovered that many believe that the response is a drastic and potentially permanent change, for which Europe is unfortunately not ready.
It is almost certain that political differences would widen in issues such as China, Iran and Africa, as well as in trade and climate change.
US movements UU .: The State Department will now treat members of China's top five news agencies as state agents, which some fear will invite China to retaliate against US journalists.
In Africa: The US Secretary of State The USA, Mike Pompeo, is on his first trip to sub-Saharan Africa, where evidence of China's influence is inevitable.
If you have 9 minutes, it's worth it
The iPhone on the deathbed
In a collision of technology and culture, we are beginning to photograph our dead. Again.
In the era of iPhones and Facebook, those photos can be discordant. But for families who follow natural death practices, post mortem photography is an extension and celebration of that choice, and a continuation of A practice with a long history.
This is what is happening most.
Afghan elections: President Ashraf Ghani was declared the winner of a presidential vote on Tuesday after months of delayed results. But the announcement in dispute threatens to lead the country into a political crisis on the cusp of a United States peace agreement with the Taliban.
Trump forgives: The president of the United States granted clemency to 11 controversial figures who had been convicted on charges that included fraud, corruption and lies. Critics accused him of abusing the power of forgiveness to reward friends and repair the reputation of unworthy criminals.
Battle of Ukraine: Russia-backed separatists attempted to break the trench line in the stagnant war in the east of the country, killing a separatist soldier and wounding four others in what was seen as an effort to gain influence during the solution talks. The Kremlin denied his participation.
Agitation in Venezuela: The Trump administration imposed new sanctions against a Russian oil giant that is helping the ruling government of Venezuela stay afloat. Experts said the sanctions would affect Venezuela's already faltering economy, but that they could have a limited impact on world markets.
Affleck, without inhibitions: Ben Affleck, the Oscar-winning writer, actor and director, has long tried to take away the pain. Now, with four movies coming out this year, He is trying honesty instead.
What we are reading: This covert joint research conducted by Correctiv and Frontal21, two German media, on the activities in Germany of the Heartland Institute, an American organization that promotes the denial of climate science. Our climate reporter John Schwartz calls it "fascinating."
Now, a break from the news
Jan Ransom I had many early beginnings. Now, he is waiting for a verdict in the Weinstein case, but during the trial, the line to enter the Manhattan criminal court room extended by the block at 6 am. Once the procedures of the day began, around 9:30 am, he listened carefully every day, every day, observing the facial expressions of the film producer, observing the testimony of the witnesses and recording the jury's reactions.
In many federal courts, cell phones, laptops and recording devices are not allowed, which means that reporters must often take notes by hand and then call their editors or other reporters to verbally transmit the news.
"You have become a reporter of the 1950s again," said John Schwartz, a Times reporter who previously worked as a legal correspondent for the national desk. "You phone it and compose it in your head and provide that first information as fast as you can."
Unlike judicial dramas on television, there are often hours of procedures that can include long exchanges between lawyers and the judge. Expert reporters can discern new and important developments.
"It's 99 percent of tedium, but you have to be listening and suddenly someone will say something," said Ben Weiser, who has covered the federal courts in Manhattan for The Times for many years, "and that will be his lead."
