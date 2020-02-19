Coronavirus, Syria, Ben Affleck: his Wednesday report

%MINIFYHTMLa1a04ad446996654fa681dafe21e9dde11% %MINIFYHTMLa1a04ad446996654fa681dafe21e9dde12%

Several countries have organized charter flights to take their nationals home after they leave the ship. Are here The latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.

In Europe: With around 40 confirmed cases in the region, fear itself is proving contagious; People and places associated with the disease face a new social stigma.

Economic impact: HSBC, one of the most important banks in Hong Kong, said on Tuesday it would cut 35,000 jobs over the next three years, and the US shares. UU. They fell a day after Apple said it would not reach its sales forecast due to the disruption in China.

Perspective on China: Li Yuan, our New World New columnist, writes: “Beijing has shown the world that it can close entire cities, build a hospital in 10 days and keep 1.4 billion people at home for weeks. But it has also demonstrated a flagrant weakness that endangers lives and threatens efforts to contain the outbreak: it cannot work with its own people. "