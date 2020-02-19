Coronavirus outbreak in China: all the latest updates | China news

%MINIFYHTMLab4ee74e5a5e921aad57dd023aff44bf11% %MINIFYHTMLab4ee74e5a5e921aad57dd023aff44bf12%

The central province of China in Hubei Province on Thursday reported at least 108 new deaths from the coronavirus at the end of Wednesday, which led to at least 2,112 the number of deaths across the country.

The province's health commission also reported 349 confirmed cases of news, significantly less than the 1,693 cases of the previous day.

Nationally, the cases have reached 74,534.

Plus:

Meanwhile, two people died from the virus in Iran, becoming the first fatalities in the Middle East.

Here are all the latest updates:

Thursday, February 20

Japan cruise passengers arrive in Australia

A group of Australians landed at Darwin airport on Thursday after being evacuated from the virus-affected cruise in Japan.

Around 180 citizens and permanent residents had left Japan on a Qantas plane rented by the Australian government, local media reported.

The evacuees had been confined to the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama for the past two weeks.

The ship had a total of 621 confirmed cases of the virus, most in any location outside of China.

Pompeo denounces the expulsion of WSJ journalists by China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced the expulsion of three journalists from the Wall Street Journal by China and urged Beijing to respect press freedom.

"Mature and responsible countries understand that a free press informs facts and expresses opinions. The correct answer is to present arguments against, not restrict speech," Pompeo said in a statement.

The move follows a complaint about the head of an opinion piece, which referred to China as the "true sick man of Asia,quot; and a decision by Washington earlier this week to treat five Chinese news organizations controlled by the government as foreign government officials.

All Ukrainians who are evacuated from China are healthy: Deputy Minister of Health

All Ukrainians who are being evacuated from the Chinese province of Hubei this week are in healthy condition, Dmytro Koval, vice minister of health, told reporters.

"Everyone is healthy," he said in a televised briefing. "There is no threat."

Ukraine is evacuating 48 of its citizens in response to the outbreak. They are expected to arrive on a charter plane at .800 local time (0600 GMT) and put them in quarantine for two weeks. Several foreigners are being evacuated on the same flight.

Man with coronavirus in Egypt recovering, no longer a carrier: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the previously confirmed person who had coronavirus in Egypt is on the way to recovery, after the latest tests showed that "he no longer carried the virus."

"It will remain in quarantine until the full 14-day period ends and it will undergo further tests required to ensure that it has fully recovered," WHO spokeswoman Inas Hamam said in an email.

Two Iranians die after testing positive for viruses

Two Iranians died in the hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus in the central city of Qom, the head of the city's Medical Sciences University told Iran's Mehr news agency, saying the two had died of " respiratory disease,quot;.

Separately, health ministry official Kianush Jahanpur said in a Twitter post that "both patients died in the ICU due to age and immune system deficiency. "

Iran had confirmed the two cases, the first in the country, earlier on Wednesday.

Read the full story here.

Survive the coronavirus in Wuhan

Scrambled eggs with tomatoes: that is the first dish that Yangyang prepared after being discharged from Hospital No. 7 in Wuhan.

After escaping what she describes as a near-death experience, Yangyang is now one of the estimated 14,000 people in mainland China who had defeated the COVID-19 virus.

Read the full story here.

According to reports, some 14,000 people recovered from the coronavirus in China (Stringer / EPA)

Malaysian firm offers AI-based profiles of Chinese visitors for viruses

MYEG Services of Malaysia, Bhd, said it had developed a coronavirus risk profile system for visitors from China and was offering artificial intelligence services to the government of Malaysia and the Philippines.

The fully automated system analyzes a "large number of available data points, including the previous known whereabouts of visitors, as well as heart rate and blood pressure readings with cross-references against public transport and exposure to locations with incidents of infections. "MYEG said in a statement to the stock exchange.

HIV patients in China are at risk of running out of drugs: UNAIDS

HIV patients in China are at risk of running out of life-saving medicines because quarantines and blockages meant to contain the outbreak of coronavirus disease mean they cannot replenish vital drug stores, the UN agency said. Against AIDS.

Nearly a third of the more than 1,000 HIV positive people surveyed by UNAIDS said that blockages and restrictions on movement in China meant they were at risk of running out of HIV treatment in the coming days.

Of these, almost half, 48.6 percent, said they did not know where to pick up their next antiretroviral therapy recharge form.

Read the updates on Wednesday, February 19 here.