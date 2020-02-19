Copenhagen vs Celtic previous | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML1bb419c2263088a566658531197aa64c11% %MINIFYHTML1bb419c2263088a566658531197aa64c12%

Team news, statistics and predictions while Celtic travels to Copenhagen in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Team news

Copenhagen will not feature Danish international Viktor Fischer, who suffered an injury during the club's winter training camp.

The former Ajax and Middlesbrough attacker joins the long-term absent Jonas Wind and Nicolai Boilesen on the bench, with Robert Mudrazija probably also missing.

Meanwhile, Celtic does not have striker Leigh Griffiths due to injury.

Defenders Hatem Elhamed and Greg Taylor have also not traveled to Denmark due to an injury.

Neil Lennon says that his Celtic side will not underestimate the threat that Copenhagen poses before its Europa League match on Thursday night.

Opta statistics

This is the first meeting between FC Copenhagen and Celtic since the group stage of the 2006-07 Champions League: Celtic won 1-0 at home before losing 1-3 in Denmark.

Celtic's last victory as a visitor against the Danish opposition was in September 1983 (4-1 against AGF Aarhus), and the Bhoys lost both competitive visits since then.

FC Copenhagen have won only one of their last seven home games in the Europa League (D2 L4 – excluding qualifiers), beating FC Lugano 1-0 in MD1 this season's campaign.

Since beating Boavista 1-0 in the 2002-03 UEFA Cup semifinal, Celtic have not won any of their nine stage knockout games in a major European competition, nor have they managed to score in any of these nine matches (D1 L8).

FC Copenhagen is the lowest scorer of the 24 teams to reach the qualifying rounds of the Europa League through the group stages this season (5).

Highlights of the Scottish Premier League match between Aberdeen and Celtic

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas

Because the Celts are doing so well nationwide, they must concentrate and prepare properly for this clash. They didn't play well, but they won the victory at Aberdeen, and this is an extraordinary team to get out of the holes. Copenhagen has lost three in a row, and there are some players struggling with an injury.

I hope the Celtic passes over two legs and they are the favorites. The Celts have improved in Europe, taking Lazio's scalp twice was a great turning point for them. There is still vulnerability away from home in Europe, so it is the way they handle what will be the key.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)