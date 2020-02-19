CONTEST: England vs Ireland last Six Nations games at Twickenham | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLd088017a300be084949d9c1fef226ed211% %MINIFYHTMLd088017a300be084949d9c1fef226ed212%





Owen Farrell beats Cian Healy during England's loss to Ireland at Twickenham in 2018

England faces Ireland in a crucial Six Nations game at Twickenham on Sunday, but how well do you remember your previous meetings at the home of English rugby?

Ireland secured the Grand Slam on its last visit to Twickenham in 2018, ending a three-game losing streak of the Six Nations in southwest London. They will pick up the Triple Crown if they emerge victorious this weekend, while they will also continue on their way to a second Grand Slam in three years.

England recorded emphatic victories in both games against Ireland in 2019 and a third consecutive success will keep their Triple Crown hopes and title alive.

The teams have served some memorable moments during their previous 10 Six Nations meetings in Twickenham. Test your knowledge by answering our questionnaire …