Conor McGregor caught on camera cheating GF Dee Devlin for a long time in a new video

A woman releases a video that shows a shirtless man who looks a lot like the UFC champion deeply asleep in his bed while dancing a 2019 hip-hop song.

Conor McGregor He was exposed for allegedly cheating on his longtime girlfriend / baby mom Dee devlin. According to reports, the woman he slept with shared an alleged video of him sleeping soundly in his bed while she smiled from ear to ear.

The shirtless man had similarities with the MMA star. Like the 31-year-old UFC champion, the man had a reddish beard, short hair and tattoos on one of his arms. The video was taken with a selfie camera, so it was a mirror inversion of the real image.

Mirror inversion: man looks like Conor McGregor

The woman identified as Kim Hendrick in social networks was seen dancing and synchronizing the lyrics of the song "Girls Have Fun" by Tyga, G-EazyY Rich the kid. It's unclear when the video was taken, but the song was released only last year at the end of January 2019, just a few weeks after Conor's girlfriend gave birth to her second child.

It is not the first time he receives rumors of infidelity. In February 2019, a woman named Terri Murray showed up claiming she had slept with him in 2017, just a few weeks before her girlfriend gave birth to her first child. Terry said she got pregnant after her connection. "I don't want his money. I just want to prove that he is Clodagh's father and I'm not lying," he said.

He also showed mirror selfies in the bathroom. He hugged her and even put his hand on her thigh in one of the photos. When she asked about his girlfriend, he allegedly said he "had been intermittent with this girl for years."

However, Conor insisted that he was not the father and claimed that Terri had slept with one of his friends.

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have been together since 2008. Neither of them commented on the latest rumors. In his last Instagram post in January, he got excited about his baby, "Proud beyond words."