Composer Syleena Johnson says fans should listen to R. Kelly's music without guilt

Syleena Johnson fans know that she and R. Kelly have really worked together in the past, a fact that the singer-songwriter recently recognized and addressed.

Following reports of rape and sexual abuse against R. Kelly and Michael Jackson, the discussion about whether or not to enjoy the work of an artist, despite the fact that they did terrible things, has circulated on social networks.

Interestingly, wedding DJs and other party organizers have noticed that the public seems to agree perfectly with Michael Jackson's music at weddings, but R. Kelly is a non-almost 100% of the time. Part of the reason, as some fans have said, is that Michael passed away years ago and cannot defend himself against the accusations.

Anyway, the same fate does not exist for Kelly, whose fans seem to have turned their backs largely. Page Six states that Johnson, however, has urged fans to continue listening to the music without guilt. According to Johnson, the accusations against Kelly have nothing to do with his music.

They are not related. Johnson said in an interview that he doesn't think people should feel responsible or guilty for enjoying someone's art, even though they might have had questionable behavior. Johnson emphasized how such a concept would develop if society were logically consistent.

For example, if society and culture were not allowed to enjoy the work of an artist accused of transgressions and crimes, we could no longer watch a Quentin Tarantino movie, produced by Harvey Weinstein, nor enjoy Bill Cosby's work.

The accusations against Bill Cosby, R. Kelly and Harvey Weinstein have certainly tarnished the legacy of many famous films and productions, at least according to some fans. For example, Weinstein produced almost all Quentin Tarantino movies, including Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, and more.

Ad

R. Kelly, on the other hand, has some of the most iconic songs of the 1990s, including "Ignition,quot; and "I Believe I Can Fly."



Post views:

0 0