Community emergency response training begins February 27 – Up News Info Detroit

Farmington Hills, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT)– The Farmington Area Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will organize basic CERT training courses to help provide education about disaster preparedness and hazards that could affect the local area.

The courses will take place every Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. beginning on February 27 and continuing until April 16. The training sessions are free and will be held at Farmington Hills Fire Station # 5 located at 31455 Eleven Mile Road on the town hall campus.

CERT volunteers are useful to the community because they help citizens in times of disaster when first responders are not immediately available.

Here is a list of the different skills that a participant can learn during training courses:

Disaster Preparedness: Appropriate actions before, during and after a disaster.

Appropriate actions before, during and after a disaster. CERT Organization: Structure, policies, procedures and command system of CERT incidents.

Structure, policies, procedures and command system of CERT incidents. Medical operations for disasters Part 1: Simple techniques to treat airway obstruction, bleeding and shock.

Simple techniques to treat airway obstruction, bleeding and shock. Medical operations for disasters Part 2: Medical evaluations, establishment of a treatment area and basic first aid.

Medical evaluations, establishment of a treatment area and basic first aid. Disaster fire suppression: Safe use of fire extinguishers, awareness of hazardous materials and firefighting strategies.

Safe use of fire extinguishers, awareness of hazardous materials and firefighting strategies. Light search and rescue operations: Strategies, search techniques, rescuers' safety and knowledge of electrical, natural gas and chemical risks.

Strategies, search techniques, rescuers' safety and knowledge of electrical, natural gas and chemical risks. Disaster Psychology: Symptoms experienced by victims and disaster responders.

Symptoms experienced by victims and disaster responders. CERT and terrorism: How to recognize signs, prepare and respond after a terrorist incident.

Those who complete each training course and training in CPR will be invited to be part of the Farmington area CERT Program. For more information on training programs or to register, contact Tim Tutak at 248-417-0930 or [email protected]

