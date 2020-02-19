Colorado will not prevent employers from firing workers for using weed outside the clock

Colorado lawmakers decided on Wednesday not to advance a bill designed to protect employees from being fired for using marijuana in their personal time.

The 10 members of the Committee on Trade and Labor Affairs of the House of Representatives voted unanimously against the bill, HB 20-1089, after almost three hours of testimony from people on each side.

Although the bill had done nothing to prohibit employers from administering drug tests, many committee members mentioned the lack of adequate evidence to determine if an employee is currently intoxicated, such as an alcohol breathalyzer, as a reason to present it . Others thought that the proposed change to the law was too broad.

"The concern to maintain a safe workplace and not have a reliable method to assess the deterioration of people, the interest in maintaining a productive workplace, I think they are convincing," said Rep. Shannon Bird, Democrat of Westminster.

"I do find some compelling arguments from people who need to use cannabis for medical reasons," he added. "The bill, I think, is much broader than that, than trying to reduce that conversation about how we make sure people don't lose their jobs by taking something they need to spend the day."

The bill, sponsored by Representative Jovan Melton, D-Aurora, was inspired by a court case in which Brandon Coats, a medical marijuana patient, was fired from Dish Network after failing a drug test. The Colorado Supreme Court ruled in favor of the employer because the judges believed that the Statute of activities outside the state's legal service defined "legal,quot; as compliance with state and federal law.

Because marijuana is still a drug on Schedule I at the federal level, the bill aimed to make cannabis use a legal activity out of order, since it is legal at the state level.

Kimberlie Ryan, a lawyer at the Ryan law firm specializing in labor discrimination laws, testified in favor of the bill and was disappointed with the committee's decision.

"The legislature missed an incredible opportunity to protect workers and employers alike by maintaining an outdated view of cannabis and by abandoning the constitutional protections guaranteed by the Colorado Constitution," said Ryan.

In his testimony against the bill, Loren Furman, senior vice president of state and federal relations for the Colorado Chamber of Commerce, responded to the task force appointed to advise on policy issues related to Amendment 64, which said the Marijuana legalization was not intended to affect employers' ability to maintain drug policies in the workplace.

"If there is going to be a bill that comes back or some kind of change in consideration of this policy, we need to have a thorough workforce process again or a stakeholder process earlier than we saw in this legislative session," he said. Furman after voting.