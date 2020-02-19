Colder temperatures, it is expected to rain in Southland – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The coldest temperatures are expected to arrive in Southland on Friday night, with light rain and drizzle.

According to CBSLA meteorologist Amber Lee, coastal clouds and fog can be seen rolling on Wednesday night before temperatures rise again until Thursday, the warmest of the next seven days.

%MINIFYHTMLd1d4d19681e60eaea6e5c8f0d56538df13% %MINIFYHTMLd1d4d19681e60eaea6e5c8f0d56538df14%

A cold front will bring clouds and drizzle on Friday afternoon, with a greater chance of rain after midnight and until Saturday morning. As the low moves eastward, there will be surrounding humidity on Saturday afternoon over east Los Angeles County.

%MINIFYHTMLd1d4d19681e60eaea6e5c8f0d56538df15% %MINIFYHTMLd1d4d19681e60eaea6e5c8f0d56538df16%

The best opportunity for showers is expected to begin early Saturday morning, with amounts of rain that remain fairly light with a quarter of an inch or less on the coast and valleys, a quarter to half an inch in the foothills and mountains , and a tenth of an inch or less in the desert regions.

Snow levels will begin around 6500 feet and will fall to 5500 feet with a winter weather warning possibly issued as Friday approaches due to higher snow totals and increased mountain trips on weekends.

The storm is expected to leave the region on Saturday night, and dry weather will return on Sunday.