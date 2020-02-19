CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLf10b2c81b3c1594425b039dfb6612e2d11% %MINIFYHTMLf10b2c81b3c1594425b039dfb6612e2d12%





Catch up on the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Catch up with all the great headlines of Sky sports news in our latest video newsletter.

Manchester City won again in the Premier League against West Ham thanks to Kevin De Bruyne.

The city's chief executive, Ferran Soriano, says the club has not violated any of the UEFA Financial Fair Play rules after they were banned for two years.

Tottenham lost the first leg of the Champions League tie at home against the German team RB Leipzig.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned Marcus Rashford that he could be out even more than previously thought for a back injury.

And tensions erupted during the press conference of Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury before their fight on Saturday.