Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are "worried,quot; about Son Presley

Cindy Crawford Y Gerber rande are prioritizing your child's health, Presley Gerber.
In recent weeks, the 20-year-old was news to reveal a tattoo of the word "misunderstood,quot; on his face. Then, five days later, the star shot critics with a video of himself firing a gun at a shooting range. "I innocent before all the horrible tattoos," he wrote next to the clip. "You don't know anything #waketfup."
At that time, neither Cindy, Rande nor her sister Kaia Gerber commented on the new ink in any public capacity. However, it seems that behind closed doors it is a different story. A source tells E! News, "Cindy and Rande are definitely worried about their son. They really want to make sure he's okay."
The source adds that his parents "have been trying to get help from Presley since his DUI last year."
"He has just fallen out of the ordinary. He has been in treatment before, but they are pushing for something more serious," the source shares. "They want to make sure he is in a good mental state and they are watching him closely."
And despite her busy schedule with fashion weeks around the world, her little sister is very interested in being there for her brother. The source says that she "really took it under her protection," but this is proving difficult since "Presley has a mind of her own."
The source adds: "Things have been very tense in the family."
Presley himself gave an idea of his decisions when he previously revealed that he chose the tattoo because he simply "doesn't feel very understood." He also said he disagrees with the negative comment surrounding his tattoo placement. "If I thought this would ruin my face or I didn't want this, I wouldn't have done it," he reportedly told his followers during an Instagram Live video.
ME! The news has reached the family representatives for comment.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.