Chris Stapleton offers an impromptu performance on Tyler Perry's farewell tour for Madea

Country Superstar Chris Stapleton helped Tyler perry He said goodbye to his alter ego Madea by performing an impromptu song at the actor / filmmaker's stop in Nashville, Tennessee, last week.
Perry has been taking his tough family matriarch on a farewell tour of North America, and when the walk ended in Nashville on Friday, February 14, Stapleton was seen among fans of the audience.
The singer was called to showcase his talents, and happily got up from his seat and took the microphone to record a version of his melody, Tennessee Whiskey, freaking out other members of the audience.
On Tuesday, Perry shared video images of the unexpected set on Instagram, and thanked the father of five children for adding his star power to the closing concert of "Madea & # 39; s Farewell Play Tour".
"Madea couldn't get to the end of the farewell tour and have @chrisstapleton in the Nashville, Tennessee audience, and not make her sing a Tennessee Whiskey verse! And KILLED IT!" Perry captioned the post.
"Thank you Chris, blessings to you, your wife and the babies (sic)!"
