Chad Ochocinco pays the rent of a fan several months in advance after she contacted him about the possible eviction

Sometimes you never know how far the request for help can go. A social media user recently used this tactic and discovered how generous Chad Ochocino really is after he recently paid her rent for several months after she contacted him about his financial difficulties.

If you follow Chad Ochocinco on social media, then you are probably aware of his generosity towards his fans, since he has helped others who have come to him with financial difficulties. In the most recent case of his big heart, he made a woman's dreams come true when he was prevented from being evicted by paying the rent several months in advance.

The woman, named Kelly Janay, initially tweeted to Chad: "I know this is an exaggeration, but I need help with my rent, I haven't paid this month and if I don't pay today they threaten me to be evicted, can you please help me?

This led Chad to answer simply: "Show me today's deadline notice and we'll handle it."

He then responded to his request with a statement from his apartment complex, as well as text messages between her and the apartment's property accountant. In the text messages, he confirmed that he would in fact be evicted for not paying his rent for more than three weeks.

Chad then told him to send a direct message with his Zelle account information and he stayed true to his word. He also did something similar in February 2019 when another fan told him they were facing eviction.

Roommates, what do you think about this?