Celina Powell exposes Tank for having an affair with her, labels her wife in a post

Taking Instagram Stories, the self-proclaimed thot shares a screenshot of her alleged DM with the singer who finds her saying: "Imagine you make me run 20 times a night."

Celina Powellthe new victim is Tank. The self-proclaimed thot turned to Instagram Stories on Tuesday night, February 18, to share a screenshot of his supposed private message on the social media site and even tagged his wife, Zena Foster, in a post apparently to make sure that she knows what the singer is doing behind her back.

To begin with, Celina shared a post that said: "How do you know my sex?" as Tank "When We" played in the background. To make matters worse, he tagged Zena in the post. The following post was a screenshot of her alleged DM, who found Celina sharing one of her posts that said: "It all starts with your imagination …"

Then he said, "Imagine you make me run 20 times a night. I want to suck your feet, daddy." In response, he wrote: "Imagining …" Celina apparently didn't like her answer because she called it the "slowest talk I've ever known." Later he defended himself, "I'm sure there's someone worse! … haha. I'm just going to talk to you … hahaha."

"I want to be your girlfriend," Celina told him, although she remembers a stranger how she responded to the message.

Neither Tank nor Zena have reacted to Celina's publications. The latter is currently facing a violent reaction, since this is not the first time he does something like this. As a reminder, Celina once appeared in the headlines for detailing her supposed adventure with Snoop Dogg. The wife of rapper Shante Monique Broadus responded at that time: "Have you ever seen someone you love becoming someone you don't know [sad face] [broken heart]."

Among those who roasted Celina for her actions was the television personality. Richie Dollaz. He told her through DM, "You dislike me! I just thought about letting you know a piece of shit. Now it's locked again, but enjoy your disgusting grumpy that destroys your power by chasing something good for nothing." Instead of answering directly, she took a screenshot of her DM and shared it online. Returning the blow, she simply put Cardi B"Press" as the background song of the post.