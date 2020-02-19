Celebrating Black History Month at the Charles H. Wright Museum – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit (Up News Info Detroit) – The Charles H. Wright Museum in Detroit connects visitors of all backgrounds with the stories of resilience, ingenuity and courage that define the African-American experience.

The museum offers interesting workshops developed for children from preschool to high school. The interactive environments of the workshop complement the short and long-term exhibitions, and therefore encourage the exploration and appreciation of the stories and cultures of the African and African diaspora.

"We are excited about Black History Month," says External Affairs Director Edward Foxworth III. “It is the time of the year when people come to the museum to catch up. Whether it's an organization, individuals or nonprofits, those individuals come here and learn much more about black history. "

"At Charles Wright, we organize exhibitions, sometimes history, sometimes art," explains collections and exhibitions curator Patrina Chatman. "But always about African and African American culture."

"Here in the museum is the meeting, organization and presentation of history, art and culture," says Chatman. "We have all kinds of programs, more specifically we have an exhibition that everyone will see and it's called Queen by CCH Pounder, and its collection."

With works of art from Africans, African Americans and diaspora artists, the pieces on display at Queen are drawn from the personal collection of award-winning actress CCH Pounder, and encompass a variety of styles and media.

“CCH Pounder is an Emmy Award-winning actress who collects art and exhibits it. But more than just collecting art, she likes to share the art she has collected with the community. "

"Black History Month means connection to the museum," explains museum educator Jonathan Jones. "It's the time when many people feel they want to learn a little more about the story they don't talk about every day. So, what we end up doing is making sure that that part of the story is told to all who come to visit us. "

