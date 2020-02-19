Cavs players mocked coach John Beilein playing songs of & # 39; thugs & # 39 ;, by report

Several reports say that John Beilein is no longer training the Cavs, and a story from The Athletic details the "failed experiment," as the publication called it.

The story, with reports by Shams Charania, Jason Lloyd and Joe Vardon, goes into many details, but one of the great conclusions is how much the impact of Beilein thug / slug had an impact on his eventual disappearance. If you do not remember, about a month ago ESPN reported that Beilein was heard at a team meeting saying that his players played as "thugs."

Later, the coach told ESPN that he thought he said slugs.

"I didn't realize that I had said the word & # 39; thugs & # 39 ;, but my staff told me later that I did it and then I must have said it," Beilein told ESPN in January. "I wanted to say slugs, like in slow motion. We weren't playing hard before, and now we were playing harder. I said it as a compliment. That's what I was trying to say. I've already talked to eight of my players tonight, and They tell me they understand. "

Initially it seemed that Beilein players had surpassed the comment, but Wednesday's report from The Athletic tells a different story.

From Athletic:

His term in Cleveland essentially ended during a film session on January 8 at a Detroit hotel, of all places. It was then that he called his players "thugs,quot; during a movie session. He later insisted that he intended to say slugs, and tried to apologize the next day, but several players never accepted his explanation. In fact, some of them thought it was an insult to their intelligence, a player told The Athletic. "There was no return from that," he said. Instead, several players began playing songs that included the word "thug,quot; when Beilein was within earshot, sources said: "Thuggish Ruggish Bone,quot; by Bone Thugz-n-Harmony and "Thugz Mansion,quot; by Bone Thugz-n -Harmony. When the team boarded the bus a few days after the incident, a player was intentionally playing "I'm a thug,quot; by Trick Daddy with Beilein a few meters away. Other players played songs with the word "thug,quot; out loud during training on the premises. The players did this to clarify a very difficult situation, according to a team source. "The worst part for me was not knowing what he said," a player told The Athletic.

While the fact that several players were playing songs with the word "thug,quot; on them is fun on the surface, the comment clearly rubbed some players the wrong way. The fact that some "never really embraced his explanation,quot; is a rather big problem.

The story goes into more detail, but the general summary is that the players never accepted Beilein as their leader. Another section of the story says that the players were discouraged by their training style, and even said that Beilein was "stunned by the culture of the modern NBA player."

This was simply not a good option for Beilein, and suggests that he will probably look for another college opportunity instead of staying in the NBA.