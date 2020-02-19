Cat dies in apartment fire in South Minneapolis – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minneapolis firefighters fought a fire in an apartment building in Stevens Square on Tuesday night.

It started just after 8 p.m. in a four-story building in the 300 block of East 19th Street.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says it started in a fourth-floor apartment, and soon it was extended to a unit on the third floor. They arrived to find huge flames coming out of the window of an apartment. Jason Dorsett lives on the third floor.

"I went out to the balcony and downstairs there were people shouting:" Get out of the building! "So I ran away," Dorsett said.

Witness Meagan Quinn told the chaotic scene to Up News Info.

"Suddenly, flames began to blow, and we started screaming and screaming," Quinn said. "My friend called 911, hit the windows, dialed numbers in the directory and simply told people to leave."

The fire died out in a couple of hours. All residents left the building safely, but a pet cat died in the fire.

A Metro Transit bus was brought to the scene to help keep residents warm.