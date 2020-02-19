Case of Zara accused of stabbing the death of boyfriend Joseph McRunnel – Up News Info

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story contains graphic details that some readers may find disturbing.

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A woman from Minneapolis was charged Wednesday for the stabbing death of her boyfriend.

According to the Hennepin County Prosecutor's Office, Zara Case, 35, was charged with a second-degree murder charge for the stabbing death of her boyfriend Joseph McRunnel, 39.

According to the criminal complaint, the Minneapolis police responded on Saturday around 5:23 a.m. to the 900 block of 15th Avenue Southeast in a report of a neighboring dispute in an apartment.

Upon arrival, the officers spoke with a male witness who stated that Case had broken his window from the outside and was trying to enter his house. The witness reported that he had to lock the door with his refrigerator.

Officers say they found Case outside her semi-naked and extremely intoxicated boyfriend's apartment.

After convincing Case to return to the apartment, officers say they talked to McRunnel, who was also intoxicated, but cooperative. While the officers spoke with McRunnel, the male witness called 911 again, stating that Case was trying to enter his apartment again. The complaint says that the boyfriend and the officers found Case and convinced her to return to the apartment.

Officers resolved the dispute at approximately 6:05 a.m. Approximately one minute later, officers received a call from a reported stabbing that occurred in the same place. When the officers arrived on the scene, they found Case and McRunnel in the apartment and noticed that the boyfriend had been stabbed in the chest and had bite marks and bruises on his right arm and shoulder.

When the officers tried to arrest Case, she resisted and seemed hysterical. She was screaming that her boyfriend stabbed himself. When the officers asked the boyfriend who stabbed him, he didn't tell anyone specifically.

Subsequently, the officers executed a search warrant in McRunnel's apartment and found a large, bloody kitchen knife on the floor of the room. During an interview with officers, Case told them: “I stabbed him. That's all about it."

Case also said that she had recently left rehab and was addicted to methamphetamine and alcohol for 15 years. Then he said he didn't remember what happened.

McRunnel died of his injuries at the Hennepin County Medical Center. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined that the form of death was a homicide and the cause of death was a puncture wound in the chest that was 10.5 centimeters deep.

The case is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Jail and is expected to make its first appearance in court on Thursday. If convicted, he will serve a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.