Caroline Flack's family shares written post before Star's suicide

LONDON – Weeks before taking his own life, Caroline Flack, the personality of British television, wrote that she had suffered an emotional collapse "for a long time," according to an unpublished publication on social media that her family made public on Wednesday.
Ms. Flack, 40, was arrested in December and then accused of assaulting her boyfriend. In the post, he wrote, "in 24 hours, my whole world and my future were swept from under my feet."
Ms. Flack, who died on Saturday, was one of Britain's most famous television faces and spent years working on several television reality shows. But she launched herself to new levels of fame as a host of "Love Island," a successful reality dating show in which the public votes for the "islanders,quot; until a victorious couple remains.
Ms. Flack left the position of hostess after her arrest late last year, since the episode with her boyfriend, tennis player Lewis Burton, was widely examined by the British media. The television celebrity pleaded not guilty to the charges of assaulting Mr. Burton and said in the unpublished publication that it had been "an accident."
"I am NOT a domestic abuser," Ms. Flack wrote. “We had an argument and an accident occurred. An accident."
Ms. Flack added that her "blood,quot; had been sold to a tabloid after the events, and that it was "something very sad and very personal," an apparent reference to a photo of her blood-stained bed published last month by The Sun.
As tributes flooded social networks this week, many in Britain He accused the tabloid press of causing more damage to his mental health. An online petition calling for a law on behalf of Mrs. Flack that would prevent the media from sharing information "to the detriment of the celebrity, her mental health and those around her,quot;, had gathered more than 570,000 signatures until Wednesday.
On Wednesday, an investigation into Ms. Flack's death was opened, and the coroner, Sarah Bourke, confirmed suicide as the cause. At the time of her death, Ms. Flack was awaiting trial and was scheduled to appear in court on March 4.
The Crown Prosecutor's Service had continued the case even though his Mr. Burton had said in court that he did not support the accusation.
Mrs. Flack's family shared her post with The Eastern Daily Press, a local newspaper covering the county of Norfolk, in the east of England, where the star grew.
Chris Flack, Caroline Flack's mother, said her daughter sent her the message at the end of January and that her advisors told her not to publish it, but said she wanted her daughter's voice to be heard.
"There were so many lies out there, but this is how it felt and my family and I wanted people to read their own words," Chris Flack told the newspaper.
Caroline Flack began presenting "Love Island,quot; in 2015, but for years, tabloids have narrated episodes of her private life, including her romances and struggles with depression.
In the unpublished publication, Ms. Flack said that "shameful and toxic opinions,quot; were part of her job and she didn't want to complain about them, but noted that "all the walls that had taken so long to build around me, collapsed ".
"I am not thinking of,quot; how I will recover my career, "he wrote." I am thinking of how I will recover my life and that of my family. "
In interviews and on social networks, Flack had denounced the intrusion of the media and revealed that he had struggled with mental health problems.
In a Instagram post last year, she wrote that she had been "in a really strange place."
"I certainly hate talking about my feelings," he wrote at the time. "And being a burden is my biggest fear."
Chris Flack said Wednesday that his daughter had the support of friends and family, but what she was facing had been "too much for her."
"As Carrie would say," Flack said of his daughter, "‘ In an unpleasant world, be kind. "
If you are thinking about committing suicide, call the National Life Line for Suicide Prevention at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources.
%MINIFYHTML124dcc1b92519e5a28d0a09803b81c9e13%