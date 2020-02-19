Caroline Flack's family shares written post before Star's suicide

LONDON – Weeks before taking his own life, Caroline Flack, the personality of British television, wrote that she had suffered an emotional collapse "for a long time," according to an unpublished publication on social media that her family made public on Wednesday.

Ms. Flack, 40, was arrested in December and then accused of assaulting her boyfriend. In the post, he wrote, "in 24 hours, my whole world and my future were swept from under my feet."

%MINIFYHTML124dcc1b92519e5a28d0a09803b81c9e11% %MINIFYHTML124dcc1b92519e5a28d0a09803b81c9e12%

Ms. Flack, who died on Saturday, was one of Britain's most famous television faces and spent years working on several television reality shows. But she launched herself to new levels of fame as a host of "Love Island," a successful reality dating show in which the public votes for the "islanders,quot; until a victorious couple remains.

Ms. Flack left the position of hostess after her arrest late last year, since the episode with her boyfriend, tennis player Lewis Burton, was widely examined by the British media. The television celebrity pleaded not guilty to the charges of assaulting Mr. Burton and said in the unpublished publication that it had been "an accident."