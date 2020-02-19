Caroline Flack's family publishes her unpublished publication on social networks

After his premature death, Caroline flackUnshared words can be read.

On Saturday, a lawyer from the Flack family confirmed that Caroline took her own life and was found in her apartment in East London. During the coroner's investigation on Wednesday, it was said that the 40-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene after she could not be revived.

Now, Flack's family has posted a message that Caroline allegedly wrote for social media, but was supposedly advised not to publish. At the end of December, he wrote on Instagram that "he had been advised not to go to social networks," but he took a moment to wish fans a merry Christmas and express his love. "This type of scrutiny and speculation is a lot for a person to do on their own … I am a human being at the end of the day and I will not be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to move on … I'm taking some time to feel better and learn some lessons from situations that I've gotten into, "he wrote at the time.

According to Eastern Daily Press, which published its previously private statement in its entirety, Caroline sent it to her mother in late January. "There were so many lies out there, but that's how it felt and my family and I wanted people to read their own words," said Mom. Christine Flack He told EDP.

In the message, the first Love island The host addressed his arrest in December 2019 for alleged assault on her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, who defended her online after the incident. He pleaded not guilty and a trial was scheduled to begin in March.