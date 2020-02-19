Caroline Flack's family publishes her unpublished publication on social networks

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage
After his premature death, Caroline flackUnshared words can be read.
On Saturday, a lawyer from the Flack family confirmed that Caroline took her own life and was found in her apartment in East London. During the coroner's investigation on Wednesday, it was said that the 40-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene after she could not be revived.
Now, Flack's family has posted a message that Caroline allegedly wrote for social media, but was supposedly advised not to publish. At the end of December, he wrote on Instagram that "he had been advised not to go to social networks," but he took a moment to wish fans a merry Christmas and express his love. "This type of scrutiny and speculation is a lot for a person to do on their own … I am a human being at the end of the day and I will not be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to move on … I'm taking some time to feel better and learn some lessons from situations that I've gotten into, "he wrote at the time.
According to Eastern Daily Press, which published its previously private statement in its entirety, Caroline sent it to her mother in late January. "There were so many lies out there, but that's how it felt and my family and I wanted people to read their own words," said Mom. Christine Flack He told EDP.
In the message, the first Love island The host addressed his arrest in December 2019 for alleged assault on her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, who defended her online after the incident. He pleaded not guilty and a trial was scheduled to begin in March.
"For many people, being arrested for common assault is an extreme way of having some kind of spiritual awakening, but for me it has become normal. I have been pressing the repeat button in many stressful situations in my life, throughout my life. "I have accepted shame and toxic opinions about my life for more than 10 years and yet I told myself that everything is part of my job. I don't complain, "he began." The problem with brushing things under the carpet is … they're still there and one day someone will lift that carpet and all you'll feel is shame and shame. "
Remembering the arrest, Caroline wrote: "In 24 hours, my whole world and my future were swept from under my feet and all the walls it had taken so long to build around me, they collapsed. Suddenly I am in a different scenario and everyone is watching it happen. "
Flack, who left the hosting Love island After the arrest, he described the alleged incident as "an accident." "I have had some kind of emotional crisis for a long time. But I am NOT a domestic abuser. We had an argument and an accident occurred. An accident," he continued. "The blood that someone sold to a newspaper was MY blood and that was something very sad and very personal."
When he concluded his statement, the first X Factor The presenter apologized to her family and friends and shared why she had decided to speak, although the message was not finally published while she was alive.
"The reason I'm talking today is because my family can't take it anymore. I lost my job. My home. My ability to speak. And the truth has been taken from my hands and used as entertainment. I can & # 39; Do not spend every day hidden and tell you not to say or talk to anyone, "he said. "I am not thinking about how I will recover my career." I'm thinking about how I'm going to recover mine and my family's life. "
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
