Caroline Flack's death cause revealed

Only four days after his tragic death, Caroline flackThe cause of death has been confirmed.

According to the coroner, the first Love island The host died of hanging suicide, several British media report. The 40-year-old woman was found unanswered at her home in East London on Saturday. "We can confirm that our Caroline died today on February 15," her family said in a statement to the Press Association. "We ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

It was later revealed that, the night before, they called an ambulance home. "They called us shortly after 10:30 pm on February 14 to a residential property," he told E! A spokesman for the London Ambulance Service. News. "The teams attended and, after a clinical evaluation, the person was not taken to the hospital. Because the patient is confidential we cannot comment further."

After the devastating news, moving tributes began to arrive for the deceased star. While his ex Harry Styles wore a black ribbon to the Brit 2020 Awards apparently in your honor, friend Russell Brand He wrote an essay to express his pain.