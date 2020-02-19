Caroline Flack's death cause revealed

Only four days after his tragic death, Caroline flackThe cause of death has been confirmed.
According to the coroner, the first Love island The host died of hanging suicide, several British media report. The 40-year-old woman was found unanswered at her home in East London on Saturday. "We can confirm that our Caroline died today on February 15," her family said in a statement to the Press Association. "We ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."
It was later revealed that, the night before, they called an ambulance home. "They called us shortly after 10:30 pm on February 14 to a residential property," he told E! A spokesman for the London Ambulance Service. News. "The teams attended and, after a clinical evaluation, the person was not taken to the hospital. Because the patient is confidential we cannot comment further."
After the devastating news, moving tributes began to arrive for the deceased star. While his ex Harry Styles wore a black ribbon to the Brit 2020 Awards apparently in your honor, friend Russell Brand He wrote an essay to express his pain.
"I am angry and sad because Caroline Flack was found in that place," the actor shared. "I am sad because I was a lovely little person, a real laugh, a dynamo and the idea that her circumstances had exhausted her hope."
And while Love island Temporarily out of the air out of respect for the presenter, the reality show returned Monday to remind Flack.
"We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a very dear member of our Love island family has passed away ", narrator Iain Stirling it started. "Our thoughts are with family and friends in this terrible moment."
"Caroline and I were together since the beginning of Love island and his passion, warmth and contagious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made this show connect with millions of viewers, "he continued." Like many of you, at this moment we are all trying to accept what happened. My only hope is that we can all try to be friendlier, always show love and listen to each other. "
Flack served as the host of the dating series from her debut in 2015 until December, when she resigned after charges of allegedly assaulting her boyfriend. Lewis Burton. He had pleaded guilty and had to appear in court next month.
"My heart is broken," Burton captioned on Instagram. "We had something so special. I am so lost for the words that I have so much pain that I miss you so much that I know you felt safe with me you always said that I don't think about anything else when I am with you and I was this time I was not allowed to be there, I kept asking and asking. "
"I will be your voice, baby, I promise you that I will ask all the questions you want and get all the answers, nothing will bring you back, but I will try to make you proud every day," he continued. "I love you with all my heart."
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).