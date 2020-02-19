Caroline Flack died after hanging

%MINIFYHTMLd608d4c7ac412c8ae3174c80c5548d2611% %MINIFYHTMLd608d4c7ac412c8ae3174c80c5548d2612%

The former hostess of & # 39; Love Island & # 39; He sent his mother a message about his despair after his alleged assault on her boyfriend Lewis Burton, describing the incident of & # 39; accident & # 39 ;.

Caroline flack he hanged himself at home, an investigation has heard.

The 40-year-old presenter took her life in her London apartment on Saturday, February 15, 2020, after it was confirmed that she would face a trial for an alleged assault on her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

And on Wednesday, after an open investigation in the "Love island"The death of the host, the coroner in the poplar coroner's court confirmed the cause of death. His body was found by his twin sister Jody.

Police entered his home and found Caroline on her back on the ground on Saturday, said forensic officer Sarah Polson.

Paramedics carried out CPR, but she died at 2.36 p.m., the court heard. An autopsy found a provisional cause of death as ligation suspension.

The rest of Caroline's research will take place in August, after toxicology tests and a post mortem report.

A few days before his death, Caroline had promised him that he would tell his version of the story about Lewis's assault, but then he remained decidedly silent. However, his mother Chris now revealed the publication he had written, but was advised not to publish it in the British newspaper Eastern Daily Press.

"Carrie sent me this message at the end of January, but the advisors told her not to publish it, but she wanted her little voice to be heard," he told the publication. "There were so many lies out there, but that's how it felt and my family and I wanted people to read their own words. Carrie was surrounded by love and friends, but this was too much for her."

Caroline's publication began with her claim that she had been "pressing the repeat button on many tensions in my life" for years, and that "she had accepted shame and toxic opinions" about her life without complaining for more than 10 years.

The host of "Love Island" continued: "On December 12, 2019 I was arrested for common assault on my boyfriend. In 24 hours, my entire world and my future were swept from under my feet and from all the walls it had taken. so much in building around me I collapsed. Suddenly I am in a different scenario and everyone is watching how it happens. "

"I've always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even at night. But the truth is … it was an accident."

Continuing to admit that I had been "having some kind of emotional crisis for a long time," Caroline insisted, "I am NOT a domestic abuser. We had an argument and an accident occurred. An accident."

"The reason I'm talking today is because my family can't take it anymore. I lost my job. My home. My ability to talk. And the truth has been taken from my hands and used as entertainment."

He concluded by saying: "I can't spend every day hiding, telling me not to say or talk to anyone. I am very sorry to my family for what I have brought them and for what my friends have had to go through." ".

"I am not thinking about how I will recover my career." I'm thinking about how I'm going to recover mine and my family's life. "