Canada: Pipeline protests close major rail routes News from Canada

Most of Canada's main rail routes have stopped, as mass protests against the construction of a natural gas pipeline continue.

Indigenous groups lead the movement because of the concerns that the project will infringe on traditional lands.

Alan Fisher of Al Jazeera reports from Tyendinaga, Ontario.