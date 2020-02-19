Canada: Pipeline protests close major rail routes News from Canada

%MINIFYHTML5b20d805167aa934902250ac075313ed11% %MINIFYHTML5b20d805167aa934902250ac075313ed12%
Most of Canada's main rail routes have stopped, as mass protests against the construction of a natural gas pipeline continue.
Indigenous groups lead the movement because of the concerns that the project will infringe on traditional lands.
Alan Fisher of Al Jazeera reports from Tyendinaga, Ontario.
