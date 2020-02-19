Brooklyn Moore, from Kenya Moore, makes fans happy with a new photo

Kenya Moore has just shared a new photo with her baby, Brooklyn Daly. She shared the photo in her daughter's social media account.

A follower commented: "Brookie, Aunt Angie is no longer a criminal, BLOOP," and a fan said: "So beautiful, I love your spirit ❤️racle miracle baby baby, Detroit rock girls."

Another commenter said that Brookie looks like his father, "he looks like dad but he makes his moms smile," and another follower said: "Yes, she is a miracle and you are so beautiful."

Someone else posted this: ‘Now that's our girl. It's been a while, I couldn't wait to see you, pretty girl. "

A fan also praised Brooklyn and said: ‘That smile is everything. Waking up to it every day makes this world seem fine, "and another follower posted this:" Oh my God! My little Brookie Cookie is adorable with her big beautiful smile. I just love her so !!!! & # 39;

In other news, Kenya has been living its best life these days, and fans could not be happier that, according to the latest rumors, it could be returning with Marc Daly.

Kenya also made sure to write a thank you note to all its followers.

‘Hi #teamtwirl, thanks for always supporting me! Sometimes I can take a few turns to the left, but I always end up on the right path! Kenya began its message that it shared the day before in its social media account.

She continued and said: Y And thank you very much to my followers of @kenyamoorehair! You see through the attempted murder of my brand. We are exhausted again and again at @sallybeauty and @amazon as we level up and scale. Thank you for your loyalty and prayers. ❤️ ’

Ad

People continued to praise her in the comments and send her best wishes.



Post views:

0 0