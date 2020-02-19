British devastated by floods prepare for another soaked today

It is feared that an 87-year-old missing woman who is believed to have fallen into a flooded river will become the sixth death of the Dennis storm in five days, as the communities affected by the floods suffered more heavy rains today.

Police continued to search for Jean Disney, from Tiverton, Devon, who is believed to have fallen into the Exe River early on Monday morning, and urged local residents to try not to get near any flooded area.

River levels continued to threaten to break down barriers in Britain as parts of the country prepared for a month of rain to fall, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pressured to call an emergency meeting in Cobra.

Dozens of towns and villages in Britain have been threatened by floods more than 48 hours after the storm Dennis hit the country with torrential rains and winds over 90 mph.

Nearly 1,500 properties have been flooded and thousands more have been evacuated, with more rainfall accumulated in the west since mid-morning and up to 4 inches (100 mm) of rain in North Wales in the coming days.

An aerial view of Upton-upon-Severn in the Malvern Hills area of ​​Worcestershire this morning after severe flooding

Thousands of properties have been evacuated in Britain, with the areas most affected by floods in recent days.

Houses are surrounded by floods this morning in Ironbridge, Shropshire, following the storm Dennis

A woman carrying shopping bags wades in the floods as she returns home today in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire

Temporary flood barriers stop the Severn River in Ironbridge, Shropshire, this morning after the storm Dennis

Riverside Caravan Park Houses surrounded by floods today in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, following the storm Dennis

The rain will move north, with Cumbria and Yorkshire probably more affected by the weekend. Both Rivers Wye and Severn will remain especially high over the weekend, after they both broke records this week.

Police continued to search for Jean Disney, 87, of Tiverton, Devon, who is believed to have fallen into the Exe River

More than 300 flood warnings or alerts were in place for England, including six severe warnings of & # 39; danger to life & # 39 ;, with the most affected areas of the United Kingdom such as South Wales, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire .

Some 800 homes have been flooded in Wales, along with nearly 600 in England, including almost 400 in the West Mercia police area, and about four miles of temporary flood barriers have been erected throughout the United Kingdom.

Kate Marks of the Environment Agency (EA) said that while Storm Dennis had passed away, "we will feel the impacts for a few more days."

& # 39; There is much more water in river systems. In particular, we are concerned about Rivers Severn, Teme and Wye & # 39; & # 39 ;, said Dr. Marks.

Residents of the Shropshire cities of Ironbridge and Bridgnorth were urged to evacuate their properties, while Bewdley residents near Kidderminster were warned that flood barriers at Beales Corner may not be able to withstand the increase in water levels

The seven deaths during storms Ciara and Dennis CIARA STORM (two) Hampshire : Store owner Kenneth Macartney, 58, was crushed when a tree fell on his Mercedes car and killed him as he headed home in the town of Micheldever, near Winchester, on February 9.

: Store owner Kenneth Macartney, 58, was crushed when a tree fell on his Mercedes car and killed him as he headed home in the town of Micheldever, near Winchester, on February 9. West dumbartonshire : A 77-year-old man from the city of Clydebank fell and hit his head during the icy weather on the morning of February 10. STORM DENNIS (5) Kent : The body of a 19-year-old man was recovered from storm-scourged waters off the coast of Herne Bay on Saturday.

: The body of a 19-year-old man was recovered from storm-scourged waters off the coast of Herne Bay on Saturday. Kent : A man's body was found in the water near Margate after he fell off a Maltese tank truck in the early hours of Saturday morning.

: A man's body was found in the water near Margate after he fell off a Maltese tank truck in the early hours of Saturday morning. southern whales : A man in his 60s died Sunday after being taken from the Tawe River near the Trebanos Rugby Club in the Swansea Valley, but police said his death was not related to bad weather.

: A man in his 60s died Sunday after being taken from the Tawe River near the Trebanos Rugby Club in the Swansea Valley, but police said his death was not related to bad weather. Highlands : Hill walker Richard Armstrong, 42, of Cumbria, sank almost 100 feet off the road to the Scottish Stob Ban mountain of 3,278 feet on the south side of Glen Nevis in Lochaber on Sunday.

: Hill walker Richard Armstrong, 42, of Cumbria, sank almost 100 feet off the road to the Scottish Stob Ban mountain of 3,278 feet on the south side of Glen Nevis in Lochaber on Sunday. Worcestershire : Yvonne Booth, 55, of Birmingham, was trapped in her car and was transported by rapid waters near a bridge across the Teme River near Tenbury Wells on Sunday. His body was recovered on Monday night. Kenneth Macartney (left) was killed during the Ciara storm in Hampshire; and Yvonne Booth (right) died in the storm Dennis

Police Deputy Chief Julian Moss said: "Water levels have been unprecedented in many places and the impact of such high flood levels has been substantial in all agencies, but more significantly for affected public members. somehow,quot;.

The EA said 599 properties had been flooded in England until Tuesday afternoon. About 800 houses in Wales have been directly affected by the floods, Prime Minister Mark Drakeford told the BBC.

More than 6 km (3.7 miles) of temporary flood barriers have been erected across the country and flood defenses have protected nearly 25,000 properties from storm impacts, the EA said.

But record river levels and continuous rainfall mean that flooding is likely to continue in much of the country, said EA executive director of flood and coastal risk management, John Curtin.

"We expect more disruptive time for tomorrow and Thursday, which will bring a significant flood risk to the West Midlands, and there are flood warnings in much of England," he said.

The Meteorological Office has issued yellow weather warnings for persistent rains in Wales and northwestern England for today and tomorrow, and northern England from Friday to Saturday.

EA manager for Herefordshire and Worcestershire, Dave Throup, said the flood level had left affected parts in an "unknown territory."

Storm Dennis claimed the life of Yvonne Booth, from the Great Barr area of ​​Birmingham, which was swept away by flooding near Tenbury in Worcestershire on Sunday.

Six severe flood warnings remained in place today for the Severn River in New Street and Waterside, Upton in Severn, the Wye River and the Lugg River in Hampton Bishop, and the Severn River in Ironbridge and Uckinghall.

In Wales, Natural Resources Wales downgraded two severe warnings on the Wye River in Monmouth, although the Wye bridge in the city remained closed.

Hundreds of residential and commercial properties have been flooded and several hundred people have moved up or found alternative accommodation.

Mountain rescue teams evacuated an old man from his house on a flooded road by knocking down his back door with a mallet and taking him to a safe place on a raft.

A man rides a bicycle through floods while bombs and barriers help prevent water flooding homes in Tewkesbury today

A man inspects water from floods while bombs and flood barriers help prevent water from flooding homes in Tewkesbury today

An aerial view of Upton-upon-Severn this morning where residents are still on high alert while the city is surrounded by water

A woman carrying shopping bags wades in the floods when she returns home to Tewkesbury this morning.

The city of Upton-upon-Severn has become an inland island because of the floods that now surround it completely.

A woman and a child enter a cabin on Gloucester Road in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, this morning

An aerial view of Upton-upon-Severn this morning where residents are still on high alert while the city is surrounded by water

The rain will generalize in the afternoon (left) before more downpours are expected in some parts tomorrow (right)

Other neighbors on the A466 ventured in canoes to a nearby Lidl supermarket to pick up their food purchases. And drinking water supplies were affected after a treatment in Monmouthshire was flooded.

Scammers pretend to be highway workers and offer to repair damage The scammers pretend to be highway workers and offer to repair the damage to homes caused by storms Ciara and Dennis, it was revealed today. Trade rules chiefs are warning members of the public after reports of thieves who say they will eliminate fallen trees and make repairs for cash. Scammers have been targeting homeowners in East Sussex, who saw about 130 trees felled and numerous roads flooded as bad weather hit the country. Experts also say there tends to be an increase in cold calls after periods of bad weather. East Sussex Commercial Standards team manager Richard Strawson said: "Many residents will inspect storm damage in their home and will need merchants to help remove fallen trees, repair fences or perform roof repairs. Experience has shown that dishonest merchants often visit areas hit by storms and go door to door offering to do such work. "Prices may start economically, but they soon increase with poor quality work or unnecessarily, and residents cannot contact the merchant when things go wrong."

Welsh Water asked people in Monmouth to reduce their use. During the weekend, the Taff River in Pontypridd reached its highest level in more than 40 years and the Usk River reached the highest level since 1979.

The Trent River, which had caused a severe flood warning for Burton-on-Trent, also reached record levels of just under four meters (13 feet) yesterday.

Parliamentarians have wondered why Boris Johnson has chosen to remain hidden in the government's grace and favor Chevening mansion in Kent as the crisis unfolds and asked why he had not called a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee to handle the response official.

Craig Whittaker, Tory deputy for Calder Valley, said his constituency had been "very badly,quot; affected, with 1,187 properties flooded.

He told the BBC Radio 4 show today: "But, surprisingly, it's the third time in seven and a half years that this has happened to us."

On the emergency financing scheme announced by the government last night, he said: "It will make a big difference, but the problem is that we have had to wait so long for it to activate.

“ It's been nine days since the floods in the Calder Valley and I can tell you that I've been knocking on doors in Whitehall every day since then, trying to activate this funding.

& # 39; The problem is that, what happened last time in 2015, Cobra was called because it was widespread. This time, because he was much more isolated from the Calder Valley, Cobra was not called, so all the ministers were not in a room to agree on a financing package.

More downpours with up to 4 inches (100 mm) of rain are expected to fall in North Wales in the coming days.

Over 300 flood warnings or alerts were implemented for England, including six severe warnings of & # 39; danger to life & # 39;

The Meteorological Office has issued meteorological warnings for today and tomorrow (both on the left) and Friday and Saturday (both on the right)

Mountain Rescue team members rescue Peter Morgan from his home yesterday, where he has lived all his life, which has been flooded in Monmouth, South Wales, following the storm Dennis

“ The sad thing is that this whole financing package that was announced last night comes from about seven different departments, and when you don't have a situation where you have all the ministers in one room, making them sign is incredibly difficult. & # 39;

Government announces financial support for communities affected by floods Homeowners affected by floods may request an emergency grant of £ 500 and a waiver of municipal tax payment, the Secretary of Communities confirmed. Both owners and businesses will be able to seek 100 percent relief from municipal taxes and commercial rates respectively as they begin to rescue their property after suffering the impact of the Dennis and Ciara storms. In addition to alleviating the difficulties of £ 500 for individual households, the Government is also facing £ 2,500 for each business affected by the floods. And subsidies worth up to £ 5,000 will be awarded to businesses and households affected by the floods to allow them to pay for changes that could help make their properties more resilient in the future. Community Secretary Robert Jenrick said: & # 39; Storms Dennis and Ciara have severely impacted a large number of homes and businesses, and I recognize how destabilizing it can be. & # 39; This additional support, which includes new funds, will help people in the most affected areas recover and recover as soon as possible. "I would like to thank the emergency services and key agencies in the field for their dedication and tireless work to help all those affected in extremely difficult circumstances." The cabinet minister also announced that the Whitehall Flood Recovery Task Force would meet this week, bringing together environment, business and transportation ministers to provide support and guidance to flood-affected areas. The announced financial measures apply to those affected in district or unit authorities that have 25 or more flooded homes as a result of the Ciara and Dennis storms.

When asked if he would have helped if the emergency funds had arrived before last night, Mark Garnier, deputy Tory for Wyre Forest, told BBC Radio Today's 4: & # 39; Yes, look, if you have an overdraft and pay. Within a week, then I can live with that.

He added: & # 39; Yes, absolutely, but, look, I think, as long as the money arrives, that's what is really important to me.

"What I don't want to find is that my local authority has had to accumulate some overdraft or, in fact, the most important thing is that it is not delivering the emergency responses we need due to funding, but I don't have the feeling that that is happening. & # 39;

He continued: "Being a humble backbencher, I cannot guarantee anything, but I can absolutely guarantee that I will knock on people's doors to make sure they get that money."

And Daniel Kawczynski, a conservative deputy from Shrewsbury, said yesterday: "Given the flood crisis in our constituencies, why hasn't he retired to Commons?"

He said more government funds and flood defense plans were needed in the city of Shropshire, where flood waters blocked the main roads yesterday.

Halifax Labor MP, Holly Lynch, said: "His refusal to call a Cobra meeting has really hindered the recovery of many different communities."

However, last night the Secretary of Communities Robert Jenrick announced that he would activate the Flood Recovery Framework, releasing thousands of pounds of help for flooded homes and businesses.

It means that homes and businesses affected by floods can request up to £ 5,000 to help them be more resilient against future floods.

Households can also request up to £ 500 in payments for financial difficulties and 100 percent tax relief from the council, while flooded companies can request relief of up to £ 2,500 and 100 percent commercial rates.

The Environment Agency states that existing defenses have protected at least 20,000 properties, while the Government has promised to invest £ 4 billion in flood defenses over the next five years.

It's raining cats, dogs … and sheep! The floods of the Dennis storm cause dramatic animal rescue, including a farmer who challenged the icy waters to save his lambs

Farmer Faye Russell challenged the seven-foot flood waters to rescue her lambs

The 26-year-old farmer from Derbyshire saw flood waters rise on Sunday.

A Welsh veterinary surgery was forced to evacuate their pets due to a flood

Now the flooded communities nervously await the approach of the storm Ellen

These are the incredible scenes in which a farmer risks her life as she enters the water of the Dennis storm to rescue some lambs.

Faye Russell, 26, tied a rope around her waist and handed the end to a neighbor and her team members before entering the flood water.

The Derbyshire farmer was one of the many people who rescued animals trapped by the flood last weekend, including a staff and veterinary surgery who had to rescue pets at risk inside their rapidly flooding building.

Farmer Faye Russell, pictured, from Derbyshire had to enter the freezing waters to rescue her stranded lambs from drowning.

The 26-year-old farmer tied a rope around her waist before entering the flood waters to rescue stranded lambs.

The Valley Veterinary Hospital in Gwaelod and Garth, Wales, had a five-foot flood after the nearby Taff River exploded. Emergency services had to rescue animals from the building

The animal hospital, which opened seven months ago, will remain closed for the next six months after the water destroyed much of the high-tech equipment such as this CT scanner.

Mrs. Russell was forced to act after torrential rains brought by storm Dennis began flooding her fields that had already been soaked by storm Ciara.

She told The Metro: & # 39; I said I'll have to go first. I didn't feel like filling out the accident book for anyone else. If I were in danger, they could take me out. There were two people at the end of the rope because the current was very strong. It was fierce.

He got quite choppy. I was swimming and had lambs under my arms trying to keep them out of the water. She wore clothes and boots and they were full of water.

On Saturday, Mrs. Russell and her border collie Tom moved their flock of 300 people to higher ground, but she did not anticipate the sudden deterioration of the weather.

She said: & # 39; The water reached such a force. At 8 am we were fine. The sheep had a lot of high ground. But it was really raining heavily. The wind and the rain split me in two. So the sheep were placed behind the flood bank and effectively saw the tide enter around them.

At its peak, flood waters reached more than seven feet high and represented a great danger to the sheep.

She continued: & # 39; Just do it, right? I told someone & # 39; calls to duty & # 39 ;. You put your life in danger for your animals, you really do. They come first in the life of any farmer. Any farmer will agree that they are above you and above anything.

The Taff River exploded on its banks after a month of rain in less than 48 hours.

Within the surgery, floods destroyed equipment, including office computers.

In much of the United Kingdom, the storm Dennis saw flood waters rise as the land was already completely soaked by the Ciara storm

Dennis said she and her team had just completed the busy birthing season and that the farmers had a close relationship with their animals.

She said: & # 39; We know them by name. One of them is actually called Pebbles, but she was like a great hippo while swimming next to me. They will follow their lambs, but you have to give them the confidence to get going. The sheep are not very good in the water, but they were glad to see me when I approached them.

Dennis said he would especially like to praise his neighbors and his farm team for helping her save the lambs.

In Gwaelod and Garth, Wales, Valley Veterinary Hospital was struck by flood waters five feet deep after the Taff River exploded.

The £ 2 million animal hospital, which had recently been completed, was destroyed by flooding.

The state-of-the-art veterinary hospital is the highest-tech facility of its kind in Wales and opened just seven months ago, with hundreds of thousands of pounds in equipment, including a CT scanner, digital x-ray machines and ultrasound: all destroyed when It rains in a month in less than 48 hours.

The staff moved all the pets to the first floor of the building once the river levels rose, but soon had to be rescued by firefighters, with a photo showing Border Collie Shadow floating out of practice on a sofa cushion .

Now the owners and businesses are preparing for the arrival of Storm Ellen

Such was the power of flood water that managed to move this hydrotherapy treatment center.

Flood water in veterinary surgery will have been infected by sewage

Mark Evans, Business Development Director of VetPartners for South Wales, said: & # 39; The South Wales Fire and Rescue Service crew that attended was amazing.

& # 39; They had to break through glass panels in the front of the building to gain access.

'El equipo fue evacuado en botes y los perros salieron flotando del edificio sobre cojines.

'Nuestro equipo fuera del horario de trabajo reaccionó muy rápido, trasladando a los pacientes escaleras arriba tan pronto como se dieron cuenta de que el río estaba subiendo.

'También movieron el equipo a las superficies de trabajo, pero la velocidad de la inundación fue tal que las encimeras finalmente se sumergieron, ya que todo el hospital estaba bajo 5 pies de agua en menos de una hora.

Según el personal de la cirugía, el nivel del agua aumentó cinco pies en menos de una hora.

Afortunadamente, nadie fue herido por la inundación en Gales y todos los animales fueron rescatados de manera segura

'Esto fue un desastre, pero nos recuperaremos con fuerza. Ha sido desgarrador para todos los involucrados, pero la moral del equipo ha sido increíble ''.

Nadie resultó herido, y todo el personal y las mascotas ahora se están recuperando de la terrible experiencia con los pacientes animales atendidos en una de las cuatro cirugías de sucursales en otras partes de Gales.

El daño se está evaluando actualmente y el hospital de dos pisos, que se abrió en un almacén vacío en julio, no volverá a funcionar completamente durante seis meses.

Valley Vets es parte del grupo veterinario del Reino Unido, VetPartners.

El CEO de VetPartners, Jo Malone, dijo: 'El equipo de Valley Vets ha demostrado tanta valentía y compromiso en los últimos días.

'Están decididos a continuar brindando atención excepcional a sus pacientes y ese es y siempre ha sido su enfoque principal.

"Han pasado por un momento terrible en los últimos días, y toda la familia VetPartners los ayudará de cualquier manera que podamos,quot;.