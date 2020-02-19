BRIT 2020: the stars make very strident games after the party

It is easily one of the most strident nights on the calendar of the United Kingdom's entertainment world.

And the BRIT Awards did not disappoint on Tuesday night, as the stars made a wild show as they left the various subsequent parties, including the major record parties: Warner, Sony and Universal, held at The Chiltern Firehouse, The Standard Hotel and The Box respectively, as well as a party at the O2 Intercontinental Hotel.

Leading the way was Abbey Clancy, who became known for her raucous BRIT behavior, while gloating in her taxi, while she was joined by a very lively Michelle Keegan, followed by a lot of night stars, including Harry Styles , Lizzo, Irina Shayk and Jack Whitehall.

Abbey looked stunning in a strapless dress as she left the party, but seemed to have taken a whim because she had cloudy eyes and struggled to keep her hair in place.

Looking at every inch of the silver sensation, Michelle staggered into her cabin while emitting peace signals to the cameras on a lively and super playful screen.

Clearly delighting in his successful evening, Lewis Capaldi took his celebrations from the stage, where he was drinking Buckfast Tonic Wine, a fortified wine with caffeine originally made by monks, to the parties, during which he presented a particularly teary eye display.

Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner injected glamor to the model at night, and the latter approached her friend Riccardo Tisci while leaving the party.

Health! Michelle greeted her parents affectionately as she left the party on a super animated screen

Time to sleep girls? Michelle and Abbey grappled with their dresses as they left the party

It was a case of ex for Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles, Stormzy and Maya Jama.

Stormzy, 26, who had collected the Best Male Solo Artist award in front of the star-filled audience earlier in the evening, attended The Chiltern Firehouse with a legion of stars, including his ex-girlfriend Maya.

Meanwhile, Harry and Kendall were seen inside The Box chatting before making brightly colored exits.

Ex factor of! Harry Styles was leaving The Box before his former Kendall Jenner, with whom he was making a sweet show at the party

Ellie Goulding risked a wardrobe malfunction in her dangerously placed dress, consisting of patchwork appliques, under which she only wore lingerie and was left without a bra, in an amazing display.

Lewis, Stormzy and Billie Eilish led the winners on a list of the BRIT Awards largely dominated by men. Lewis, 23, claimed two awards from four nominations, triumphing in the New Artist and Song of the Year categories.

The last nomination was granted by the single "Someone You Loved,quot;, a song that Capaldi insisted was written for his late grandmother, not for his ex-girlfriend and current Love Island star Paige Turley.

Oops! Ellie Goulding joined Abbey to be a victim of the elements when they left the night's festivities.

Uh oh! Ellie risked a closet malfunction in her dangerously placed dress, consisting of patchwork appliques, under which she only wore lingerie and ran out of a bra, in an amazing display

Upon accepting his award, Grime's star hastened to refer to gender disparity at this year's ceremony by thanking the team of & # 39; bright women & # 39; They form their management team.

Rising superstar Billie Eilish, 18, received recognition in the category of international solo female artist alongside Lizzo and Ariana Grande. And after performing the new James Bond soundtrack No Time To Die live for the first time, he claimed his first BRIT Award from former Spice Girl Mel C.

Despite Billie's success, only four nominations of a possible 25 in categories that are not women highlighted by gender.

Here come the boys! Immediately after the news of their meeting, the JLS boys left the party with a teary-eyed style.

March of the models! Bella Hadid left the ostentatious standard with a lot of stars

There were no female artists included in the short lists for the best group or album awards, although the English singer Mabel, 23, was nominated for three awards and finally claimed one of the biggest of the night: Best British female artist.

Elsewhere, Dave's excellent Psychodrama beat the tough competition to win the Best Album before the new release of Stormzy, Heavy Is The Head, the homonymous LP of Michael Kiwanuka, Harry Styles & # 39; Fine Line and the Divinely Without Lewis Capaldi's inspiration to an infernal extension.

The Oxford-based band, Foals, won the Best Group award after a return to the spotlight with its conceptual, two-part Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost. The group defeated Bastille, Bring Me The Horizon, Coldplay and D-Block Europe for honor on Tuesday night.

Warning! Lizzo seemed sensational when he left the fire station in Chiltern.

Discreet output: Naomi Campbell left The Box in an elegant car with a partner

Taking him as a global and innovative rapper, Tyler, The Creator beat Bruce Springsteen, Burna Boy, Dermot Kennedy and Post Malone in the International Male Solo Artist category.

The lack of nominations for female artists occurs despite an important review by the British voting academy in 2017 to make it more balanced and diverse in terms of gender, with hundreds of new members invited to join the group.

The awards are voted by around 1,500 people from across the UK music industry, including journalists, record label employees and musicians.

The rising star winner was announced as Celeste at the end of last year, while the producer of the year will be announced at a later date. The categories of international groups and videos were eliminated by the organizers this year.

Lady in red: The star of Ex On The Beach, Georgia Harrison, and Saffron Barker of Strictly, looked almost identical, as they made unlikely appearances in the music-centric event.

Leaving … Anne-Marie and Charli XCX made long departures and arrivals of the party

Mom's big night! In 2017, Abbey enjoyed a scandalous night in the city at the BRIT