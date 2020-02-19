Bow Wow claims to have better movies than Nick Cannon: & # 39; Sorry Dawg & # 39;

WENN / Judy Eddy / FayesVision

The star of & # 39; Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta & # 39; She seems to be sure of her jobs, which include & # 39; Roll Bounce & # 39; and & # 39; Lottery Ticket & # 39 ;, and states that his acting career is much better than Nick's.

Bow wow Y Nick cannon both have an impressive acting career, but fans still want everyone to choose one with the best movies in an Instagram post. Intervening in the conversation, Bow Wow seemed to be sure of his work and claimed that his was much better than Nick's.

"Who has better movies. Nick Cannon or Bow Wow," read the caption in an image with movie posters that included them. "@nickcannon, without a doubt, the battery only exceeds everything #bowwow has what you think," wrote the fan account, which recklezztv said appeared in the caption on Tuesday, February 18.

Bow Wow apparently learned about the publication and quickly shared his opinion. "Brother, whatever you have smoked, I am, pass it",Growing Hip Hop: Atlanta"Star wrote in the comments section." Nick, my son, but nba plays and kids everywhere look like Mike's shirt. I don't see children with band clothes as outfits. Sorry dawg But everyone has their opinion. But the movies I took had a lot of weight … A LOT. "

Most fans apparently echoed the feeling. "Bow wow hands down and everyone stayed & # 39;Fast and furious: Tokyo drift"Bow Wow appeared and appeared on the cover of," said a fan. "Bow got this one, Nick just saved more money," another person added, while another person admitted being a Bow Wow fan. "Lottery ticket"Y"Roll bounce".

Nick wasn't there to share his feelings, but his fans were there to defend his movies. "I give LIGHT to Nick cannon."Like Mike& # 39; it was fictional and, although it made me want to dance, I knew it would only go far. & # 39;Drumline& # 39; Fasho played a part of my decision to go to college, which led me to where I am today. I couldn't wait for life in the bedroom. & # 39;Love& # 39; they cost nothing and & # 39; Roll bounce & # 39; is a draw, "shared a Nick fan.

Another said: "Nick has a battery but Bow Wow has a lottery ticket … both movies were silly … I have to go with Nick for movies and Bow Wow for music (at that time) …"