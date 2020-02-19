Boston Rob tests a new idol strategy on survivor

Survivor: winners at war just gave us a Survivor First.

Three tribal councils, all are completely paranoid, and once again the losing tribe (this time, Sele) entered the tribe without having a completely clear concept of who was going home.

Denise (Sele) and Kim (Dakal), two players in the back of the pack so far this season, found idols in the first minutes. But they were idols in two pieces, and they had to give away half at dusk. Denise suggested that he give his to Parvati, which is an interesting option, and Kim chose to give Sophie his.

Denise ended up giving Adam his own, so she and Adam were both sitting there with idols in their bags when Rob suggested everyone empty their bags so everyone could find out who has an idol. Both managed to hide them, but it sure was a new way to play the idol game.

Rob had been irritated by everything that was said about the new players of the school in front of the players of the old school and that they were all paranoid, so he decided to cut the paranoia at the root. It really didn't work because he didn't learn anything, but it was very entertaining.