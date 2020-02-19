Boston Dynamics & # 39; Spot is not the scary robot hunter you think it is

%MINIFYHTML9b5c9baa11fc727e43e70d2c66356b0211% %MINIFYHTML9b5c9baa11fc727e43e70d2c66356b0212%

For years, the robot manufacturer Boston Dynamics & # 39; Spot has acted as a symbol of the imminent takeover of the robot, despite the best efforts of its creators to position it as a useful and multi-skilled human companion. The robot has been seen as a dog opening doors and quickly covering the ground at terrifying speeds, and its characteristic aesthetic has even inspired a sinister Black mirror episode about robotic human hunters of the distant future. But Spot may not be the Skynet manifestation that most AI terrorists want to think it is.

According to documents obtained by OneZero By detailing a Spot trial with the Massachusetts State Police, the robot can fall short in real-world scenarios and may not even work completely. The test lasted 90 days from August 2019, prior to the announcement by Boston Dynamics in September that it would start leasing the robot to dozens of companies to test its potential in the real world. It was mainly used by the bomb squad unit of the Massachusetts State Police.

The Spot robot must be controlled by a human operator and can sometimes fail

In 28 email pages OneZero obtained, the Spot unit used by the bomb squad fell "for no apparent reason,quot;, was scared by the tall grass and went into "sit,quot; mode when ordered to approach a suspicious briefcase during a real threat situation, among other problems .

Contrary to popular belief, Boston Dynamics robots do not work with artificial intelligence; Many of its mechanical commands, although extremely sophisticated by modern robotic standards, must be initiated and guided by human operators. This means that when the bot cannot do what you want, it often implies a great solution of problems and human intervention.

Of course, this does not mean that the robot is a fault in any way. Throughout the trial, the Massachusetts State Police referred to their problems with Spot as "initial problems,quot; that were more or less mild, OneZero reports. And Boston Dynamics says the bomb squad in question was using the robot in an "early test,quot; phase. Even in the case where the Spot unit was unable to initially walk to the suspect briefcase, it eventually made a proper reconnaissance and captured video images, although with poor image quality, police say.

Spot's early and uneven deployment in real-life scenarios like this is just one more proof that these robots are far from conquering the world, much less replacing mass human labor. In many cases, the Spot robot increases the work of existing humans, such as being a member of the bomb squad, and provides a useful way to capture videos and collect data in sensitive or dangerous environments. It is far from being the murderer Black mirror bot, and it's certainly not as creepy as its impressive demos of engine functions make it seem.